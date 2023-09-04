Increasing awareness of the importance of pet healthcare, there has been significant growth in the bottom line of the companion animal diagnostics market in recent years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global companion animal diagnostics market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2027. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1591 million is anticipated for the market in 2027. As of 2023, the market for companion animal diagnostics is expected to close at US$ 1087 million.

The growing global pet population, including dogs, cats, and other companion animals, and increased awareness among pet owners about regular veterinary care and diagnostics to ensure the well-being of their animals, is the major growth driver.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66719

Competitive Landscape

The global companion animal diagnostics market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global companion animal diagnostics market report:

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Zoetis, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

bioMérieux SA

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Virbac.

Key Developments in the Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

IDEXX is a prominent player in veterinary diagnostics. They continually expanded their portfolio of diagnostic tests and instruments for companion animals. In recent years, they introduced enhancements to their SNAP tests for rapid disease detection and IDEXX Reference Laboratories for more comprehensive diagnostic services.

is a prominent player in veterinary diagnostics. They continually expanded their portfolio of diagnostic tests and instruments for companion animals. In recent years, they introduced enhancements to their SNAP tests for rapid disease detection and IDEXX Reference Laboratories for more comprehensive diagnostic services. Zoetis, a leading animal health company, focused on developing advanced diagnostic solutions for pets. They introduced new diagnostic instruments, such as the VETSCAN VS2 and VETSCAN UA, to enhance point-of-care testing capabilities.

a leading animal health company, focused on developing advanced diagnostic solutions for pets. They introduced new diagnostic instruments, such as the VETSCAN VS2 and VETSCAN UA, to enhance point-of-care testing capabilities. Virbac offered diagnostic solutions, including tests for heartworm, parasites, and chronic diseases. They focused on providing veterinarians with tools to enhance their diagnostic capabilities in practice.

The growing awareness and importance of preventive healthcare and early disease detection in pets. Pet owners are more proactive in seeking diagnostic tests to identify health issues in their animals before they become severe.

With increasing focus on R&D for new product development and innovation in areas of unmet needs, such as biologics and specialty pet care, are likely to realize maximum gains in the foreseeable future.

Increase in companion animal ownership and increased spending capacity on companion animals is also on the rise, which drives the market growth. The growing trend of humanizing pets, considering them as family members, has led to greater investment in their healthcare. Pet owners are willing to spend more on diagnostics to ensure their pets’ well-being, which drives the growth of the companion animal diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the companion animal diagnostics market was valued at US$ 988million

In terms of technology, clinical biochemistry is the leading segment in the global companion animal diagnostics market.

Based on application, Clinical pathology is projected to be a highly attractive segment in the global companion animal diagnostics market during the forecast period

Based on animals, the dogs segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Integration of telemedicine and remote monitoring tools in veterinary practice has made it easier for pet owners to access diagnostic services and consultations, increasing the demand for these services.

The increasing technological advancements in companion animal diagnostics have expanded the range of available tests and improved their accuracy. Innovations such as molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, and advanced imaging techniques have enhanced diagnostic capabilities.

Get Exclusive Discount on Companion Animal Diagnostics Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=66719

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to present lucrative prospects for players in the companion animal diagnostics market, as the adoption of pets and spending on them continues to rise in the region. Manufacturers looking to expand into this region are likely to witness profitable gains and strengthen their foothold in the global companion animal diagnostics landscape.

North America is expected to account for a significant share of the global companion animal diagnostics market, making it the most significant region in the landscape. The increasing pet ownership rate and a well-established veterinary care infrastructure. Technological advancements in diagnostic equipment and services were driving growth in this region

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market – Key Segments

Technology

Clinical Biochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Urinalysis

Others

Application

Clinical Pathology

Bacteriology

Parasitology

Others

Animal

Dogs

Cats

Others

End-User

Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Point-of-care/In-house Testing

Research Institutes and Universities

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Digital Companion Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Companion Animal Vaccines Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Companion Animal Ear Infection Treatments Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Companion Animal Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Companion Animal Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030





Place an Order Copy of Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=66719<ype=S





About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com