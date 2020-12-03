Breaking News
Companion Sciences – Innovative Formulation Start-Up Focusing on Bioavailability Research – Announces Completion of CBD + Glucosamine Study with Osteoarthritic Dogs

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Companion Sciences, a start-up that is investigating the ability of CBD to potentiate the bioavailability of a range of nutrients and other compounds – creating a “post-commodity” future for CBD – today announced the completion of a tolerability and palatability trial, utilizing its patent-pending CBD + Glucosamine chew in dogs.

In the study, conducted by The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Blue Buffalo Veterinary Clinical Trials Office (BBVCTO), under the supervision of the BBVCTO associate director, Companion Science’s chews were administered to a representative group of dogs, over a 42-day period. Dogs were between the ages of 4.8 and 9.5 years. Diagnostics conducted during the trial included physical examinations and routine blood and urine analyses.

“We are encouraged by these tolerability and palatability results” said Golan Vaknin, CEO of Companion Science. “A critical milestone, as part of our mission as an R&D company is to bring a new level of evidence-based validation to the ‘wild west’ that characterizes the CBD market. This study was an essential step in that journey; it follows on our baseline research, led by our Research Director Dr. Tami Bar and conducted by the prestigious Pharmacology Discovery Services in Taiwan. This study found that our formulation achieved high-levels of bio-absorption in a rat model, including penetration into the synovial fluid, the seat of joint inflammation.”

Following this research study, Companion Sciences is planning to launch a safety and efficacy clinical trial with dogs suffering from osteoarthritis. The trial will include proprietary formulation “cocktails” that combine CBD with other nutrients and compounds previously shown to support healthy joint mobility, to demonstrate how the Company’s bioavailability-powering formulations can achieve measurable results and local availability.

About COMPANION SCIENCES

COMPANION SCIENCES is a life-sciences company with a research focus on novel formulations of CBD that potentiate the bio-absorption of a range of nutraceuticals and food supplements, while simultaneously enhancing the availability of CBD itself. We are pursuing patent-protected cocktail formulations that address a range of needs, among people and pets, related to physical and emotional well-being.

Contact info:

[email protected]

www.companion-sciences.com

