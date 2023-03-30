Orbit International Corp. Announces Special Cash Dividend of $0.03 Per Common Share

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors also declared a special cash dividend of $0.03 per share. Both declared dividends are payable to shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 with a payment date of April 28, 2023.

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.

