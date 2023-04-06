East Tennessee Distillery Expands Product Offerings with the Addition of Beer Beer available in the Townsend, Tennessee distillery

Townsend, Tennessee, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Townsend, Tennessee – Company Distilling, an award-winning distillery located just outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, is proud to announce the addition of beer to its product lineup. Brewing beer has been a goal of the Company Distilling team, since opening their distillery in Townsend in the Summer of 2022. The team took an integrated approach when developing the design for their production equipment and processes, one that would allow for both brewing and distilling. A tactic that is both innovative, clean and efficient, guests will experience some of the best quality beer and distilled spirits in the state of Tennessee.

“Being located a mile from the entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, we know that our customer base is from all over the world and has varying interests. Our goal is to create spaces for friends to gather, no matter what type of beverage they enjoy,” said Jeff Arnett, Master Distiller & Founder.

Company’s approach to brewing and beer styles reflects tradition and craft, while celebrating the local and regional heritage of the places they call home. Company will focus on brewing session-able, traditional and refreshing beer styles, including a Kolsch, an American Lager and an American IPA, all of which are currently on tap in Townsend.

Kevin Smith, Director of Production, elaborated that “Brewing our own beer was the plan all along and we’re proud to say that we’re the first distillery as well as the first brewery in Townsend.”

Company Distilling beer can be found on tap in Townsend, with plans for canning and distribution in the future.

For more information on Company Distilling’s new beer offerings or to schedule a follow up interview, contact the media department at media@companydistilling.com.

