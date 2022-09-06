Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Company Distilling Bourbon and Gin Now Available for Purchase Online

Company Distilling Bourbon and Gin Now Available for Purchase Online

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company Distilling partners with Seelbachs.com to bring award-winning spirits to fans across the country

Company Distilling Bourbon

Company Distilling award-Winning Bourbon and Gin is now available for purchase online at Seelbachs.com
Company Distilling award-Winning Bourbon and Gin is now available for purchase online at Seelbachs.com

Company Distilling Bourbon

Company Distilling award-Winning Bourbon and Gin is now available for purchase online at Seelbachs.com
Company Distilling award-Winning Bourbon and Gin is now available for purchase online at Seelbachs.com

Townsend, Tennessee, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Townsend, Tenn.– Company Distilling’s award-winning Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood and Ghost Rail Gin are now available for purchase online at Seelbachs.com. 

The Tennessee-based distillery recently partnered with Seelbach’s, an online spirits retailer, to make its award-winning gin and bourbon available to a broader audience. Fans of Company Distilling in 21 states can now order Company Distilling spirits for home delivery by visiting Seelbachs.com.

“Our spirits are meant for gathering around and we’re pleased that our bourbon and gin are now available to a wider audience across the United States,” said Jeff Arnett, Master Distiller, Company Distilling.

Company Distilling’s inaugural release is a Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood. This wheated bourbon is complex and smooth, and it opens with sweet notes of caramel and cinnamon toast paired with apple and finishes with a silky blend of oak and maple. 

“The partnership with Seelbach’s was a natural next step in our growth,” said Kris Tatum, President, Company Distilling. “Of course, we still want you to visit our distilleries in Tennessee, but until then, have our spirits delivered to your door and enjoy with your best company, whether around the table or tailgate.” 

Company Distilling’s spirits are available for delivery to the following states; Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington DC, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Washington, Wyoming.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together. 

Kris Tatum, Heath Clark, and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of Tennessee distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip and you’ll know it’s not Company Disilling’s first go around.

Company Distilling | Instagram | Facebook

Attachments

  • Company Distilling Bourbon
  • Company Distilling Bourbon 
CONTACT: Jenna Wagner
Company Distilling
276-285-9900
media@companydistilling.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.