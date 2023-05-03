The second premium spirit in their exploratory portfolio is a Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished with Apple Wood.

Townsend, Tennessee, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Townsend, Tennessee — Company Distilling announces the second release within its experimental product lineup, Tennessee Three Wood, a Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished with Apple Wood. This is the second exploratory offering by Company Distilling, the first (Seismic Rye Single Barrel) was announced in November of 2022.

“Tennessee Whiskey was the logical next addition to our product portfolio. At 86.5 proof, we feel it is the perfect complement to our tasting lineup and brings some welcomed sweet notes to the spiciness of our rye,” said Founder & Master Distiller Jeff Arnett. “The proof point (86.5) is the area code for the Knoxville area, which we think is a fun hidden fact and continues to create a sense of place for our products in East Tennessee.”

Tennessee Three Wood (86.5 proof / 43.25% ABV) has aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg, and golden raisins. The flavor is a subtle blend of sweet vanilla, cinnamon, cloves and plums, and a soft warm oak finish.

Mellowed through maple charcoal, matured in charred white oak, and finished with toasted apple wood, Company Distilling’s Tennessee Three Wood celebrates the whiskey-making heritage of Tennessee. Through the “Lincoln County Process,” this recipe explores some of the diversity of fruit and hardwood trees in Tennessee.

A decade ago, the State of Tennessee passed legislation that defined what could be labeled as “Tennessee Whiskey.” If you compare the points of this 2013 state law to the federal code for bourbon, Tennessee Whiskey cannot be made in just any U.S. state but must be made in Tennessee. It also adds one additional process requirement beyond bourbon: the new make distillate must be filtered through hard sugar maple charcoal after distillation and before entering the new charred oak barrel for maturation.

Company Distilling invites you to celebrate International Tennessee Whiskey Day on May 21 with the following opportunities to Gather AroundTM, meet Master Distiller Jeff Arnett, and purchase the newly released Company Distilling Tennessee Three Wood.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 – Dinner with Ellington’s Restaurant

Join good friends and good company for a 5-course paired dinner at Ellington’s Restaurant (Nashville, TN) with exceptional spirits from Company Distilling, a Tennessee Whiskey distillery. Your dining experience will be curated by Executive Chef Christopher Ayala and his culinary team with new dishes and offerings special for this spirit event. Save your seat for this guided experience, only to be found in the heart of Nashville on the 4th floor of the immaculate Fairlane Hotel. Company Distilling is giving away two tickets. To enter, visit Company Distilling Instagram or Facebook.

Friday, May 19, 2023 – Tennessee Three Wood is available for purchase in Company Distilling tasting rooms in Thompson’s Station and Townsend, TN.

Reservations for tastings and experiences can be made online at CompanyDistilling.com. The premium tasting includes Tennessee Three Wood Whiskey Finished with Apple Wood, Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood, and Seismic Rye Single Barrel Finished with Cherry Wood.

Saturday, May 20, 2023 – Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience at The Ascend Amphitheater (Nashville, TN)

Join Company Distilling at the Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience. Meet Master Distiller Jeff Arnett, sample and purchase the newly released Tennessee Three Wood, and listen to live music. Admission includes souvenir tasting Glencairn glass. Purchase tickets here.

Sunday, May 21, 2023 – International Tennessee Whiskey Day

Celebrate International Tennessee Whiskey Day at Company Distilling tasting rooms in Thompson’s Station and Townsend, TN. With a production area, bottle/retail shop, and bar with portfolio tastings and a signature cocktail menu, you can spend some time with your best of company.

For more information or to schedule a follow-up interview, contact the media department at media@companydistilling.com.



About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

Kris Tatum and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of Tennessee distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.



So, when you pour a glass of Company, you are experiencing something new. But one sip and you will know it is not Company Disilling’s first go around.

Company Distilling | Instagram | Facebook



Company Distilling currently offers the following premium spirits:

Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood

A straight bourbon whiskey fully matured in oak barrels and finished with maple wood. A complex and smooth column and pot stilled, wheated bourbon opens with sweet notes of caramel and cinnamon toast paired with green apple and finishes with a silky blend of oak and maple.

750ml | Proof: 90 | ABV: 45%

Available at Company Distilling tasting rooms in Thompson’s Station & Townsend, TN and distributed in Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas.

Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Limited Release

The original wheated bourbon recipe was made available uncut for maximum flavor with a bold maple finish. The aroma has hints of tobacco and leather accented by sweet baking spices. With cinnamon toast and baked apple flavors, this liquid is surprisingly approachable and balanced on the palate when served neat or with a few drops of water.

750ml | Proof: 121 | ABV: 60.5%

Available exclusively at Company Distilling tasting rooms in Thompson’s Station & Townsend, TN.

Seismic Rye

Rye Single Barrel Finished with Cherry Wood

The first in the experimental product lineup, Seismic Rye Single Barrel, opens with aromas of rye grass, black licorice, oak, and vanilla with the addition of dark cherry, black pepper, and leather flavors. It finishes with warm and lingering hints of toasted cherry and oak wood.

The Rye Single Barrel pays homage to the community roots in East Tennessee. It is named after monitoring station AS107, established in 1978. The station was built in the Tuckaleechee Caverns of Townsend, TN, to measure and report seismic activity for the eastern half of the United States.

750ml | Proof: 107 | ABV: 53.5%

Available at Company Distilling tasting rooms in Thompson’s Station & Townsend, TN, and extremely limited availability in retail stores in Tennessee.

Ghost Rail

Tennessee Dry Gin

Ghost rails are abandoned train tracks, disappearing into our valleys, mountains and forests. They mark where we have been and leave where we are going up to each of us. Ghost Rail is our attempt to slow down, extract some deeper meaning out of life, and make real connections with the people and places around us. A whole lot of heart and soul goes into making this spirit in the simplest of ways, and we are pleased for you to try it.

With Ghost Rail Tennessee Dry Gin, we take a different approach. Using just six botanicals, we distill our award-winning gin on a small, open fired, Alembic still. All flavors and aromas in perfect balance, Ghost Rail transports you on a journey all your own. Pour yourself a glass and set off for somewhere else.

750ml | Proof: 88 | ABV: 44%

Available at Company Distilling tasting rooms in Thompson’s Station & Townsend, TN and distributed in Tennessee and Georgia.

Ace Gap Flavored Spirits

A hundred years ago, Tennessee loggers gathered at Ace Gap in the Smoky Mountains to play cards and sip spirits from a makeshift still. And while these spirits are a bit more refined, they bring the same collective joy as their storied predecessor.

750ml | Proof: 60 | ABV: 30%

Available exclusively at Company Distilling tasting rooms in Thompson’s Station & Townsend, TN.

