Townsend, Tennessee, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Company Distilling Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood is now available across Texas. This is an expansion of distribution for Company Distilling, whose products are available in Tennessee, Georgia, and online through Seelbach’s.

With Master Distiller & Founder Jeff Arnett at the helm of crafting award-winning spirits, the brand will no doubt have success in the “Lone Star State”.

The team’s passion is to create premium products that are approachable yet complex, and their inaugural bourbon is one for every occasion.

After living in Texas for several years, Jeff Arnett expressed excitement about spending time there. “I’ve always enjoyed my time in Texas and it promises to be a great state for us. They love their whiskey down there and we hope our bourbon becomes a staple on home bars across the state.”

Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood is complex and smooth, column and pot stilled; the wheated bourbon opens with sweet notes of caramel and cinnamon toast paired with green apple and finishes with a silky blend of oak and maple. 750ml | Proof: 90 | ABV: 45%

“We’ve always envisioned Company Distilling as a national brand,” said Nathan Osborne, Founder & Director of Sales for Company Distilling. “Adding Texas to our distribution map is a big step in making that a reality.”

Look for Company Distilling Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood at your local liquor stores, restaurants and bars across Texas » Product Locator.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

Kris Tatum and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip and you’ll know it’s not their first go around.

