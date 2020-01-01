Breaking News
Company Finds Unique Way to Use Investor Capital to Save the Planet

Horst Before: "Prior to construction, this Maryland water quality project site was heavily eroded, affected by cattle and lack of a riparian buffer". (Left) Horst After: "Restoration of the Maryland Water Quality sites reestablished a natural stream pattern, decreasing erosion and improving water quality of these important inputs into the Chesapeake Bay". (Right)

Chef Menteur Pass (Before): Former coastal marsh that reverted to open water (Left) Chef Menteur Pass (After): Native coastal marsh restored (Right)

Newport Beach, CA, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ecosystem Investment Partners (EIP) finds a unique way to use investor capital to help save the planet.  “Over the past decade, we have protected and restored regionally significant properties in the U.S.–providing both a return to our investors and lasting environmental benefits,” Trygg Danforth, Assistant Director of Real Estate.

EIP utilizes investor capital to reinvests in properties with degraded species habitats or aquatic resources. Next, they work to restore these properties according to the highest standards and package the land into conservation trusts ensuring they are permanently protected.

Partnering with the online auction experts at The Future of Real Estate (FRE), these beautifully restored properties are sold to the general public at unbeatable prices.

These now flourishing properties, rich in natural beauty and an abundance of wildlife, make an attractive investment opportunity for nature lovers and non-profits alike, especially with EIP’s promise to conserve and maintain the ecological integrity of the properties in perpetuity.

Bill Lange, President of FRE stated, “Finding the right buyers for these unique and pristine properties is a challenge due to their use restrictions. There isn’t a typical buyer per se but we have sold to private companies and non-profits with a variety of interests including activities such as bird watching, veteran stress reduction camping programs, education excursions for school children etc. The people who buy these properties may not be aware of mitigated wetlands or the beauty of these areas and need to be enticed to discover the possibilities.”

About The Future of Real Estate (FRE)

FRE has over 35 years’ experience in transactional real estate innovation, selling billions of dollars in commercial and residential properties worldwide. Past clients include Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo Bank, J.P. Morgan, US Bankruptcy Court, US Bank, Bank of America, and many other financial institutions, government agencies, international brokerages, developers, residential builders, and private sellers.

