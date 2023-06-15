Comparably Best Leadership Teams 2023 Comparably Best Leadership Teams 2023

LEHI, Utah, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature’s Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, received a Comparably Award celebrating its leadership team and its efforts to transform our business, build a better culture and drive results.

“It’s an honor for our team to be recognized with this award,” said Terrence Moorehead, Nature’s Sunshine CEO. “It stands as a testament to our efforts to build an effective team and demonstrates the trust our employees have placed in our leadership. It’s also extremely rewarding to see our employees rally behind our strategies as they continue to drive growth. Congratulations to each member of our Leadership Team.”

Comparably Awards are derived using millions of anonymous employee ratings provided over the previous 12 months. Their 2023 ratings were compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies of all sizes.

Nature’s Sunshine has become a familiar name in conjunction with the Comparably Awards, having received nine awards over the last two years, including:

2022 2021 Best CEOs for Diversity 2022

Best CEOs for Women 2022

Best Leadership Teams 2022

Best Operations Teams 2022

Best Product & Design Teams 2022 Best CEO 2021

Best Company Culture 2021

Best Company Work-Life Balance 2021

Best Company Happiness 2021

Nature’s Sunshine is actively recruiting for a variety of positions across their organization. To learn more about these exciting opportunities, visit www.naturessunshine.com/careers.

About Nature’s Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.naturessunshine.com.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

NATR@gatewayir.com

