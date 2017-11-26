Comparing the Best Apple Cyber Monday Deals of 2017: EyeSee360 Publishes List of Top iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch & MacBook Deals

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyeSee360 have revealed the best Apple deals available for Cyber Monday 2017. Their top picks this year are:

Apple iPad mini 4 (128GB, Wi-Fi, Space Gray) on sale – Amazon (newest model)



Apple Watch Series 2 42mm (Gold Aluminum Case, Midnight Blue Sport Band) on sale – Amazon (with built-in GPS)



Apple MacBook Pro 13” Laptop with Retina Display & Touch Bar on sale – Amazon (Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM)



Apple iPhone X, Fully Unlocked 64GB (Space Gray & Silver) on sale – Amazon (newest models)

The Apple Watch 3 monitors your daily activity and health with its step tracker, heart rate monitor apps, sleep trackers and sports performance analysis software. The Watch 3 also connects with other Apple devices, allowing for calls and messages to be handled on the Watch and music to be played. The Apple Watch Series 2 may have been superseded by the new Series 3, however, it is still an impressive smart watch. The WatchOS 4 operating system updates bring Siri artificial intelligence to the game as well as improvements in the watch’s performance. Apple have also updated the Series 2’s activity app, released a new heart rate app and installed Apple Pay capabilities. Check out the best deals on Apple Watch Series 3 & Series 2 on Amazon at the moment.

The iPad Mini 4 has impressive internal specs and has been noted for its conveniently sized 7.9 inch Retina IPS LCD display. It’s possible to record video in high definition 1080p and the Mini 4 also has an 8 megapixel primary rear camera. The iPad is one of the most searched for Black Friday deals each year, according to data made available by Google Trends. Here’s a link to the best iPad deals on Amazon.

The MacBook Pro is Apple’s top of the range laptop featuring an improved design and the brightest MacBook display yet. The Pro runs multiple applications quickly with high performance processing, a 10 hour battery life and a new Touch Bar which allows users to make touch gestures and interact with applications in a more intuitive way. The latest 13 inch and 15 inch models of the MacBook Pro were released in 2016. Check the entire range of MacBook laptops on sale at Amazon.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were released in 2017, adding a glass back and an improved screen and camera. The iPhone X was released alongside the 8 and 8 Plus, with its highlights being a near bezel-less design, an improved camera and a new facial recognition system called Face ID. Here’s the best unlocked iPhone deals on Amazon at the moment.

EyeSee360 are a team of e-commerce experts who gather price data from the biggest retailers on popular consumer products. They then collate this data into price comparison tables allowing shoppers to pick out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. With more deals available and a higher number of online shoppers this year, it’s expected that Cyber Monday 2017 will see sales and e-commerce records from last year broken. Research from the National Retail Federation estimates that close to $700 billion was spent during the holiday shopping season in 2016. This number has been growing at a rate of around 5% per year since 2010.

The continued shift towards online spending for retailers has alleviated a lot of the overcrowding issues that stores encountered during previous Black Friday sales events. Statistics made available by the NRF reveal that last year 110 million shoppers headed to the web for Black Friday deals. In comparison, 99 million traveled to brick and mortar stores to access discounts.

When do Black Friday deals end? This year the majority of retailers started deals online on Monday, November 20th and will be running them until the end of Cyber Monday.

EyeSee360 are updating their website with the best Apple Cyber Monday deals every day.

About EyeSee360: EyeSee360 are a leading deal review and comparison website that specialize in rounding up Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on gadgets, electronics, home and outdoors gear. EyeSee360 participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])