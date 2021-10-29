Compass Diversified Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Branded Consumer Performance Continues to Drive Strong Third Quarter Operating Results

Raises Full Year Guidance

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Reported net sales of $488.2 million;

Reported net income of $90.2 million;

Reported non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $90.0 million;

Reported Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $37.7 million, and non-GAAP Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment (“CAD’) of $42.5 million;

Completed the election to treat Compass Diversified Holdings as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, effective September 1, 2021 (the “Election”);

Completed the sale of Liberty Safe for an enterprise value of $147.5 million and recorded a gain on the sale of $72.7 million;

Closed on the acquisition of Lugano Diamonds and Jewelry, Inc. (“Lugano Diamonds”) for an enterprise value of $256 million;

Paid a cash distribution of $0.36 per share on CODI’s common shares in October 2021;

Paid a special cash distribution of $0.88 per share on CODI’s common shares in September 2021 to partially cover the taxable income incurred by shareholders in connection with the Election; and

Declared quarterly cash distributions of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares, $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares, and $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Preferred Distributions”). The Preferred Distributions are payable on October 30, 2021. The payment will occur on November 1, 2021, the next business day following the payment date.

“CODI’s strong momentum continued in the third quarter as we generated outstanding results primarily due to heightened demand at our leading consumer brands,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “With our permanent capital structure giving us flexibility through economic cycles, we have remained focused on building businesses for the future and supporting the brands we own. We are proud of our subsidiary teams, who have worked diligently to expertly navigate this current inflationary period by adeptly managing supply chains and prioritizing our customers, and believe they continue to be well positioned to grow.”

Mr. Sabo continued, “Recently, we announced a series of compelling transactions, including the strategic divestment of Liberty Safe in August 2021, the anticipated sale of Advanced Circuits, and the acquisition of luxury goods brand Lugano Diamonds. We also acquired Plymouth Foam and Lizard Skins as complementary add-ons to our strong Altor and Marucci subsidiaries, respectively. We continue to succeed at identifying, acquiring and investing in a diversified group of leading consumer and industrial businesses, which we believe will drive sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

Operating Results

Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $488.2 million, as compared to $387.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $90.2 million, as compared to $20.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net income was primarily a result of the gain on the sale of Liberty Safe of $72.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $90.0 million, as compared to $67.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to prior year period, was primarily a result of our 2020 acquisition of BOA, as well as strong performance by our branded consumer companies.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, CODI reported Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $37.7 million, as compared to Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $24.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

CODI reported CAD (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) of $42.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $43.5 million for the prior year’s comparable quarter. CODI’s CAD is calculated after taking into account all interest expenses, cash taxes paid, preferred distributions and maintenance capital expenditures, and includes the operating results of each of our businesses for the periods during which CODI owned them. However, CAD excludes the gains from monetizing interests in CODI’s subsidiaries, which have totaled over $1.1 billion since going public in 2006.

CODI’s weighted average number of shares outstanding for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 65.0 million, and for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 64.9 million.

As of September 30, 2021, CODI had approximately $70.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $134.0 million outstanding on its revolver and $1.0 billion outstanding in 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029.

The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2026 and had net borrowing availability of $465.0 million on September 30, 2021 under its revolving credit facility.

Third Quarter 2021 Distributions

On October 5, 2021, CODI’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a third quarter distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company’s common shares. The cash distribution was paid on October 22, 2021 to all holders of record of common shares as of October 15, 2021.

Additionally, CODI’s Board of Directors declared a Special Distribution of $0.88 per share on the Trust’s common shares paid on September 7, 2021 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of the close of business on August 31, 2021 which was intended to partially cover the taxable income incurred by those shareholders in connection with the Election.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on October 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2021. The payment will occur on November 1, 2021, the next business day following the payment date.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on October 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2021. The payment will occur on November 1, 2021, the next business day following the payment date.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, July 30, 2021, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on October 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2021. The payment will occur on November 1, 2021, the next business day following the payment date.

Guidance Update

As a result of the strong financial performance in the first nine months of the year, as well as the Company’s expectations for the remainder of 2021, the Company expects its current subsidiaries to produce consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below) for the full calendar year of 2021 of between $380 million and $390 million pro forma for the sale of Liberty Safe and the acquisition of Lugano Diamonds. This estimate is based on the summation of our expectations for our current subsidiaries in 2021, absent additional acquisitions or divestitures, and excludes corporate expenses such as interest expense, management fees and corporate overhead. In addition, our Payout Ratio (see “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below), defined as our prior year’s annual distribution to common shareholders, excluding the special distribution paid in September 2021 as a result of the tax reclassification, divided by our 2021 estimate for CAD, is anticipated to improve from the previous range and be better than 55%.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the latest corporate developments and financial results. The dial-in number for callers in the U.S. is (844) 200-6205 and the dial-in number for international callers is +1 929 526 1599. The access code for all callers is 209658. A live webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at https://www.compassdiversified.com .

A replay of the call will be available through November 4, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (929) 458-6194 in the U.S. and +44 204 525 0658 outside the U.S., and then enter the access code 702041.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and reflects important financial measures as it excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near-term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. This presentation also allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is also useful in measuring our ability to service debt and other payment obligations.

CAD is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance, as well as its ability to sustain quarterly distributions. We have reconciled CAD to Net Income (Loss) and Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities on the attached schedules. We consider Net Income (Loss) and Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to CAD.

CAD is calculated after taking into account all interest expense, cash taxes paid and maintenance capital expenditures, and includes the operating results of each of our businesses for the periods during which CODI owned them. We believe that CAD provides investors additional information to enable them to evaluate our performance and ability to make anticipated quarterly distributions.

Payout Ratio is a non-GAAP measure defined as our prior year’s annual distribution to common shareholders divided by our CAD. We believe the Payout Ratio provides investors additional information to enable them to evaluate our performance and our ability to sustain quarterly distributions.

In reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not reconciled 2021 Adjusted EBITDA or 2021 Payout Ratio (which requires an estimate of 2021 CAD) to their comparable GAAP measure because we do not provide guidance on Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities or the applicable reconciling items as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

None of Adjusted EBITDA, CAD nor Payout Ratio is meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market. For more information, visit compassdiversified.com.

Leveraging its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach and actionable expertise, CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

Our ten majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built technical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers ( 5.11 );

); The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards ( Advanced Circuits );

); The design and manufacture of custom packaging, insulation and componentry (Altor Solutions) ;

; The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets ( Arnold Magnetic Technologies );

); The design, engineering and marketing of dial based fit systems delivering a scientifically proven performance advantage for athletes ( BOA Technology );

); The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products ( Ergobaby );

); The design, manufacture, and marketing of high-end, one-of-a-kind jewelry ( Lugano Diamonds );

); The design and manufacture of baseball and softball equipment and apparel ( Marucci Sports );

); The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming systems used in the foodservice industry, creative indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrance solutions for the consumer markets ( Sterno ); and

); and The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements as to our future performance or liquidity, such as expectations regarding our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows for the full year of 2021, our 2021 Total Adjusted EBITDA, 2021 Payout Ratio and 2021 CAD, our pending acquisitions and divestitures, and our ability to meet existing obligations and quarterly distributions as well as other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI and the impact of our change in tax classification. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in CODI’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; risks associated with possible disruption in CODI’s operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, natural disasters, social, civil and political unrest or the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact, in the near, medium and long-term, of the COVID-19 pandemic or social or political unrest on our business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, cash flows or ability to make distributions; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and high labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, investments that we make or expect to make; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in CODI’s publicly disseminated documents and filings.

We may use words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “seek,” “look,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Although, except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that CODI may make directly to you or through reports that it in the future may file with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, proxy statements and other filings with the SEC.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 488,158 $ 387,717 $ 1,372,266 $ 1,005,380 Cost of sales 296,027 242,045 818,307 635,763 Gross profit 192,131 145,672 553,959 369,617 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 118,818 90,785 337,815 252,448 Management fees 12,398 9,534 34,504 23,061 Amortization expense 19,056 15,222 56,502 43,506 Operating income 41,859 30,131 125,138 50,602 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (13,855 ) (12,351 ) (42,607 ) (32,122 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (759 ) (660 ) (2,167 ) (1,795 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (33,305 ) — Other income (expense), net 1,031 (450 ) (1,906 ) (2,178 ) Net income before income taxes 28,276 16,670 45,153 14,507 Provision for income taxes 9,556 396 24,662 6,120 Income from continuing operations 18,720 16,274 20,491 8,387 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax (1,309 ) 4,529 7,665 9,930 Gain on sale of discontinued operations 72,745 100 72,745 100 Net income 90,156 20,903 100,901 18,417 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,201 1,395 7,915 3,377 Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest (145 ) 322 522 626 Net income attributable to Holdings $ 88,100 $ 19,186 $ 92,464 $ 14,414 Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings Continuing operations $ (0.13 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.46 ) $ (0.46 ) Discontinued operations 1.10 0.06 1.23 0.13 $ 0.97 $ 0.08 $ 0.77 $ (0.33 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 65,008 64,900 64,936 62,556 Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $ 1.24 $ 0.36 $ 1.96 $ 1.08

Compass Diversified Holdings Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 488,158 $ 387,717 $ 1,372,266 $ 1,005,380 Acquisitions (1) 18,676 41,024 71,058 145,757 Pro Forma Net Sales $ 506,834 $ 428,741 $ 1,443,324 $ 1,151,137

(1) Acquisitions reflects the net sales for BOA, Lugano, and Marucci Sports and BOA on a pro forma basis as if we had acquired these businesses on January 1, 2020.

Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary Net Sales (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 111,099 $ 98,406 $ 321,009 $ 281,822 BOA (1) 39,496 26,141 120,033 77,173 Ergobaby 19,816 19,478 69,100 59,171 Lugano (1) 29,499 14,883 81,881 46,084 Marucci Sports (1) 25,040 19,551 86,328 47,307 Velocity Outdoor 76,901 70,629 205,891 148,240 Total Branded Consumer $ 301,851 $ 249,088 $ 884,242 $ 659,797 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 23,182 $ 22,771 $ 67,209 $ 67,423 Altor Solutions 44,122 36,526 122,582 89,338 Arnold Magnetics 36,852 22,619 101,893 76,447 Sterno 100,827 97,737 267,398 258,132 Total Niche Industrial $ 204,983 $ 179,653 $ 559,082 $ 491,340 Total Subsidiary Net Sales $ 506,834 $ 428,741 $ 1,443,324 $ 1,151,137

(1) Net sales for BOA, Lugano and Marucci Sports are pro forma as if we had acquired these businesses on January 1, 2020.

Compass Diversified Holdings Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 90,156 $ 20,903 $ 100,901 $ 18,417 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (1,309 ) 4,529 7,665 9,930 Gain on sale of discontinued operations 72,745 100 72,745 100 Income from continuing operations $ 18,720 $ 16,274 $ 20,491 $ 8,387 Provision for income taxes 9,556 396 24,662 6,120 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 28,276 $ 16,670 $ 45,153 $ 14,507 Other expense, net (1,031 ) 450 1,906 2,178 Amortization of debt issuance costs 759 660 2,167 1,795 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 33,305 — Interest expense, net 13,855 12,351 42,607 32,122 Operating income $ 41,859 $ 30,131 $ 125,138 $ 50,602 Adjusted For: Depreciation 10,371 8,378 28,896 24,459 Amortization 19,056 16,602 56,502 47,886 Noncontrolling shareholder compensation 2,893 2,164 8,496 6,094 Acquisition expenses 1,866 273 2,176 2,315 Integration services fees 1,100 500 4,300 500 Management fees 12,398 9,534 34,504 23,061 Other 459 (1 ) (609 ) 597 Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,002 $ 67,581 $ 259,403 $ 155,514 Interest at Corporate, net of unused fee (1) (13,391 ) (12,015 ) (41,483 ) (31,113 ) Management fees (12,398 ) (9,534 ) (34,504 ) (23,061 ) Capital expenditures (maintenance) (8,062 ) (3,683 ) (18,926 ) (9,928 ) Current tax expense (cash taxes) (2) (8,684 ) 2,182 (22,074 ) (9,474 ) Preferred share distributions (6,045 ) (6,046 ) (18,136 ) (17,633 ) Discontinued operations 2,035 4,802 11,790 10,743 Miscellaneous items (968 ) 174 (759 ) (395 ) Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment (“CAD”) $ 42,489 $ 43,461 $ 135,311 $ 74,653

(1 ) Interest expense at Corporate reflects consolidated interest expense less non-cash components such as the amortization of our bond premium. (2 ) Current tax expense is calculated by deducting the change in deferred tax from the statement of cash flows from the income tax provision on the statement of operations.

Compass Diversified Holdings Consolidated EBITDA Nine months ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Corporate 5.11 BOA Ergo Lugano Marucci Sports Velocity Outdoor ACI Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Net income (1) $ 8,028 $ 14,318 $ 16,908 $ 3,071 $ 681 $ 9,485 $ 19,157 $ 10,366 $ 5,892 $ 3,839 $ 1,491 $ 93,236 Adjusted for: Provision for income taxes — 4,857 2,165 1,357 304 2,920 5,381 2,547 2,867 2,062 202 24,662 Interest expense, net 42,464 8 — — — 5 125 — — 5 — 42,607 Intercompany interest (53,234 ) 8,743 6,320 1,514 548 1,890 5,586 5,484 5,075 4,128 13,946 — Loss on debt extinguishment 33,305 — — — — — — — — — — 33,305 Depreciation and amortization 642 16,762 15,033 6,377 70 6,377 9,489 1,658 9,022 5,822 16,313 87,565 EBITDA 31,205 44,688 40,426 12,319 1,603 20,677 39,738 20,055 22,856 15,856 31,952 281,375 Gain on sale of business (72,745 ) — — — — — — — — — — (72,745 ) Other (income) expense (286 ) (302 ) 190 — 22 881 2,611 123 (399 ) (51 ) (883 ) 1,906 Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 1,926 1,655 1,241 — 826 777 372 770 16 913 8,496 Acquisition expenses 39 — — — 1,827 — — — — 310 — 2,176 Integration services fee — — 3,300 — — 1,000 — — — — — 4,300 Other 1,085 273 — — — — (2,300 ) — — — 333 (609 ) Management fees 30,133 750 750 375 58 375 375 375 563 375 375 34,504 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,569 ) $ 47,335 $ 46,321 $ 13,935 $ 3,510 $ 23,759 $ 41,201 $ 20,925 $ 23,790 $ 16,506 $ 32,690 $ 259,403

(1) Net income does not include income from discontinued operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Compass Diversified Holdings Consolidated EBITDA Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Corporate 5.11 Ergo Marucci Sports Velocity Outdoor ACI Altor Solutions Arnold Sterno Consolidated Net income (loss) (1) $ (13,346 ) $ 5,515 $ 1,837 (5,344 ) $ 4,245 $ 10,980 $ 4,188 $ (1,719 ) $ 2,131 $ 8,487 Adjusted for: Provision (benefit) for income taxes — (55 ) 2,265 (2,351 ) 1,386 2,878 1,891 (56 ) 162 6,120 Interest expense, net 31,971 43 — 6 102 — — — — 32,122 Intercompany interest (48,681 ) 10,770 1,818 1,194 6,945 4,176 5,290 4,300 14,188 — Depreciation and amortization 530 16,033 6,152 8,031 9,651 1,980 9,473 5,040 17,251 74,141 EBITDA (29,526 ) 32,306 12,072 1,536 22,329 20,014 20,842 7,565 33,732 120,870 Gain on sale of business (100 ) — — — — — — — — (100 ) Other (income) expense 3 1,398 — (46 ) 1,048 126 (438 ) (1 ) 86 2,176 Non-controlling shareholder compensation — 1,870 748 361 1,287 372 771 34 651 6,094 Acquisition expenses — — — 2,042 — — 273 — — 2,315 Integration services fees — — — 500 — — — — — 500 Other — — 598 — — — — — — 598 Management fees 19,651 750 375 222 375 375 563 375 375 23,061 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ (9,972 ) $ 36,324 $ 13,793 $ 4,615 $ 25,039 $ 20,887 $ 22,011 $ 7,973 $ 34,844 $ 155,514

(1) Net income (loss) does not include income from discontinued operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(2) As a result of the sale of Liberty Safe in August 2021, Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 does not include $13.9 million in Adjusted EBITDA from Liberty.

Compass Diversified Holdings Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 17,043 $ 14,945 $ 47,335 $ 36,324 BOA (1) 14,095 — 46,321 — Ergobaby 2,848 4,856 13,935 13,793 Lugano (2) 3,510 — 3,510 — Marucci Sports (3) 6,108 5,442 23,759 4,615 Velocity Outdoor 16,376 14,549 41,201 25,039 Total Branded Consumer $ 59,980 $ 39,792 $ 176,061 $ 79,771 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 7,567 $ 7,052 $ 20,925 $ 20,887 Altor Solutions 8,972 8,780 23,790 22,011 Arnold Magnetics 6,708 1,319 16,506 7,973 Sterno 10,296 13,673 32,690 34,844 Total Niche Industrial $ 33,543 $ 30,824 $ 93,911 $ 85,715 Corporate expense (4) (3,520 ) (3,035 ) (10,569 ) (9,972 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,002 $ 67,581 $ 259,403 $ 155,514

(1 ) The above results for BOA do not include management’s estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before our ownership, of $8.4 million and $24.5 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. BOA was acquired on October 16, 2020. (2 ) The above results for Lugano do not include management’s estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before our ownership, of $5.5 million and $24.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and $4.6 million and $14.0 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Lugano was acquired on September 3, 2021. (3 ) The above results for Marucci Sports do not include management’s estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before our ownership, of $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Marucci Sports was acquired on April 20, 2020. (4 ) Please refer to the recently filed Form 10-Q for a reconciliation of our Corporate expense to Net Income.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Summarized Statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 147,148 $ 112,872 Net cash used in investing activities (202,429 ) (236,502 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 54,872 200,395 Effect of foreign currency on cash (96 ) (260 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (505 ) 76,505 Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period 70,744 100,314 Cash and cash equivalents — end of period $ 70,239 $ 176,819

Compass Diversified Holdings

Consolidated Table of Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 90,156 $ 20,903 $ 100,901 $ 18,417 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,595 25,392 86,474 73,578 Gain on sale of business (72,745 ) (100 ) (72,745 ) (100 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and premium 759 577 2,084 1,656 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 33,305 — Noncontrolling stockholder charges 2,895 2,171 8,513 6,116 Provision for reserves 1,083 1,855 4,609 4,374 Other (1,489 ) 621 541 1,776 Deferred taxes 541 2,581 2,256 (3,352 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (13,081 ) (29,458 ) (18,790 ) 10,407 Net cash provided by operating activities 37,714 24,542 147,148 112,872 Plus: Unused fee on revolving credit facility 464 420 1,207 1,148 Successful acquisition costs 1,866 273 2,176 2,315 Integration services fee (1) 1,100 500 4,300 500 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 13,081 29,458 18,790 — Other (3) 2,415 — — — Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (2) 8,106 3,829 19,063 10,366 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — — — 10,407 Preferred share distributions 6,045 6,046 18,136 17,633 Other (3) — 1,857 1,111 3,776 CAD $ 42,489 $ 43,461 $ 135,311 $ 74,653 Distribution paid in April 2021/ 2020 $ — $ — $ 23,364 $ 21,564 Distribution paid in July 2021/ 2020 — — 23,364 23,364 Distribution paid in October 2021/ 2020 (4) 23,742 23,364 23,742 23,364 $ 23,742 $ 23,364 $ 70,470 $ 68,292

(1) Represents fees paid by newly acquired companies to the Manager for integration services performed during the first year of ownership, payable quarterly.

(2) Represents maintenance capital expenditures that were funded from operating cash flow, net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment, and excludes growth capital expenditures of approximately $3.2 million and $4.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and $10.1 million and $9.7 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

(3) Represents the effect on earnings of reserves for inventory and accounts receivable.

(4) The Company paid a special distribution of $57.1 million to Trust common shareholders of record on August 31, 2021 related to the tax reclassification of the Trust.

Compass Diversified Holdings Maintenance Capital Expenditures (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Branded Consumer 5.11 $ 1,032 $ 113 $ 1,900 $ 897 BOA 242 — 835 — Ergobaby — 250 — 374 Liberty (1) 43 146 137 438 Lugano 32 — 32 — Marucci Sports 2,292 169 4,096 220 Velocity Outdoor 1,059 1,070 3,146 2,743 Total Branded Consumer $ 4,700 $ 1,748 $ 10,146 $ 4,672 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 112 $ 261 $ 594 $ 354 Altor Solutions 859 543 2,112 1,518 Arnold Magnetics 1,996 1,131 4,217 2,761 Sterno Group 439 146 1,994 1,061 Total Niche Industrial $ 3,406 $ 2,081 $ 8,917 $ 5,694 Total maintenance capital expenditures $ 8,106 $ 3,829 $ 19,063 $ 10,366

(1) Through the date of sale, August 2, 2021.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets