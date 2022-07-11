Compass Health Center In-Network With Optum/United Behavioral Health Beginning July 15, 2022

Featured Image for Compass Health Center Featured Image for Compass Health Center

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Compass Health Center announced today that it will be in-network with Optum/United Behavioral Health beginning July 15, 2022. This partnership will allow Compass Health Center to offer its comprehensive, patient-centered Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs to more individuals and families across all its in-person locations in Chicago, Northbrook, and Oak Brook, IL, as well as for all online programming with Compass Virtual. Compass is in-network with all major commercial insurers in Illinois, such as BlueCross BlueShield, Optum, Evernorth (formerly Cigna), Aetna, and Humana.

Since its doors opened in 2011, Compass’s goal has been to address the mental health crisis by increasing access to individualized PHP and IOP programs for people in need of behavioral health care. Compass’s comprehensive treatment model provides patients ages five through adulthood with evidence-based, effective mental health treatment in a warm and non-hospital-based environment. This partnership with United Behavioral Health will allow more children, adolescents, and adults to access PHP and IOP behavioral health treatment.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Optum/United Behavioral Health,” said David Schreiber, M.D., Compass Health Center and Compass Virtual Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As the mental health crisis, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to impact individuals, families, and our healthcare systems, we feel this partnership comes at a crucial time. Expanding access to successful, comprehensive behavioral health care is more important than ever in keeping patients out of unnecessary emergency room admissions and inpatient hospitalizations.”

“Optum/United Behavioral Health represents the highest standards of clinical care and member consideration,” said Claudia Welke, M.D., Compass Health Center and Compass Virtual Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. “There are simply not enough effective programs available to treat children, adolescents, and adults in behavioral health crises. As a result, patients are placed on long wait lists, leading to ER visits and inpatient care. Many of these ER and inpatient hospitalizations can be avoided through comprehensive PHP and IOP programs. At Compass, patients are seen and evaluated by a psychiatrist or psychiatric nurse practitioner within 24 offers of admission to our program and then weekly while in treatment. Optum’s commitment to behavioral health care, including increasing access to care for individuals in need of mental health care, closely aligns with our mission.”

Compass Health Center and Compass Virtual are currently accepting intake evaluations for all programs. For more information, or to set up an intake, please call 877.552.6672 or visit compasshealthcenter.net.

