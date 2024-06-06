Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Compass Minerals International, Inc. (“Compass Minerals” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMP) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Compass Minerals investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors who purchased and/or sold shares between November 29, 2023 and March 22, 2024 are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Compass Minerals overstated the likelihood that it would be awarded a renewed U.S. Forest Service contract for the use of its proprietary magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants for the 2024 fire season, as a result of safety issues presented by its fire retardant; (2) Compass Minerals materially overstated the extent to which testing had confirmed that its fire retardants were safe; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising