Compass Point Announces the Addition of Three Senior Research Analysts

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC (“Compass Point”), a leading boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Equity Research Team with the hiring of Rommel Dionisio, Marshall Senk, and Jason Weaver.

Mr. Dionisio joins Compass Point as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering the cannabis industry. Mr. Dionisio has over 23 years’ experience as a sell-side analyst covering consumer stocks, previously having worked at Merrill Lynch, FBR, and Wedbush Morgan. He is an eight-time honoree by the Thomson Reuters StarMine analyst ranking, a three-time All-Star on the Wall Street Journal’s Best of the Street annual survey, and a two-time honoree on Forbes’ Best Brokerage Analysts ranking. Mr. Dionisio received his BA and MBA degrees from Duke University.

Mr. Senk joins Compass Point as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering financial technology companies. Mr. Senk brings over 25 years’ experience covering various technology sectors including software, security and data & analytics applications. Previously, he worked at Rosenblatt Securities, Northland Securities and Robertson Stephens. Mr. Senk began his career with the Oracle Corporation, where he spent nearly ten years in various product development and management roles. Mr. Senk received his BA and MBA degrees from the University of Connecticut.  

Mr. Weaver joins Compass Point as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering commercial real estate services, CRE technology and CRE finance companies. He has over a decade of experience covering the non-bank financials space spanning specialty finance, mortgage finance, BDCs and REITs. Previously, Mr. Weaver held senior analyst positions at Wedbush Securities and Sterne Agee/CRT. Additionally, he was a portfolio manager at Talkot Capital. Mr. Weaver began his career as a structured credit trader at Citadel and UBS Investment Bank. He earned his BA degree from Vanderbilt University and is a CFA charterholder. 

“I am pleased to welcome Rommel, Marshall and Jason to the Compass Point family,” stated Scott Dreyer, Founder and CEO of Compass Point. “They each have earned a reputation for being forward-thinking and share our commitment to providing thought-provoking research.”

“These additions are responsive to client interest in their respective areas of expertise” commented Christopher Gamaitoni, Director of Research at Compass Point. “Their knowledge and experience will be beneficial to our clients as we expand our capabilities in the specialty finance, FinTech and the fast-growing cannabis sector. They are a welcome addition to our team.”

About Compass Point

Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC is a leading boutique investment bank that provides capital raising, M&A, research and sales and trading services to corporate and institutional investors. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Boston, MA and New York, NY, Compass Point is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For further information about Compass Point, please visit our website at www.compasspointllc.com. 

