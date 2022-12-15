BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that updated results from the ongoing Phase 2 study of CTX-009 combined with paclitaxel in patients with biliary tract cancer (BTC) will be presented at a poster session of the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) taking place in San Francisco, CA January 19-21, 2023. Additional poster presentations by Compass include trials in progress posters for the ongoing Phase 2/3 study of CTX-009 combined with paclitaxel in patients with biliary tract cancers (BTC) and the ongoing Phase 2 study of CTX-009 in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

Presentation Details

Title: CTX-009 (ABL001), a bispecific antibody targeting DLL4 and VEGF A, in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC): A Phase 2 study.

Abstract #: 540

Poster #: C10

First Author: Do-Youn Oh; Seoul National University Hospital, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea, Republic of (South)

Title: Trial in progress: A phase 2/3 randomized, controlled study of CTX-009 in combination with paclitaxel versus paclitaxel alone in adult patients with unresectable advanced, metastatic or recurrent biliary tract cancers who have received one prior systemic chemotherapy regimen.

Abstract #: TPS640

Poster #: P9

Authors: Marilyn Fontaine, Sarah Pilgrim, Thomas Schuetz, Compass Therapeutics

Title: Trial in progress: A phase 2 study of CTX-009 in adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have received two or three prior systemic chemotherapy regimens.

Abstract #: TPS281

Poster #: Q3

Authors: Marilyn Fontaine, Sarah Pilgrim, Thomas Schuetz, Compass Therapeutics

Following conference presentation, the posters will be available in the Pipeline section of www.compasstherapeutics.com

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass’s pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. Compass was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics, Inc. website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Compass’s product candidate, CTX-009, the development and regulatory plans with respect thereto and therapeutic potential thereof, planned interactions with regulatory authorities, and planned clinical development. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, Compass’s ability to raise the additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing product candidates and operating as a development stage company, Compass’s ability to identify additional product candidates for development, Compass’s ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates, competition in the industry in which Compass operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Compass assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents Compass files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation Compass’s latest Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC.

