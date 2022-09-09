Compass Therapeutics to Present at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Breaking News
BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is taking place in New York City September 12 – 14, 2022.

Presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM EDT

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events

Virtual/Replay availability: The corporate presentation will be archived for 90 days on Compass’ Events page.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
Mario Corso, Executive Director and Head of Investor Relations
ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Communications Manager
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099 

