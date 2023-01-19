National nonprofit higher education reform network welcomes university leaders Adrian K. Haugabrook and Vistasp M. Karbhari and banking executive Latrisha S. Jemison to its board of directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Complete College America, a national non-profit organization on a mission to raise postsecondary attainment in the United States, today announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Adrian K. Haugabrook, an executive vice president at Southern New Hampshire University; Latrisha S. Jemison, a senior vice president at Regions Bank; and Vistasp M. Karbhari, a past president of The University of Texas at Arlington.

“Our nation’s colleges and universities are making significant progress toward improving on-time completion rates, but gaps remain that disproportionately affect part-time students and students of color,” said Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America. “During this critical time for higher education and students across the nation, our work remains laser-focused on improving those rates and closing those gaps. The knowledge, wisdom and lived and professional experiences that Adrian, Latrisha and Vistasp bring to our board will strengthen our efforts.”

The three newest members of CCA’s 13-person board of directors are:

Adrian K. Haugabrook, Ph.D., serves as executive vice president and managing director for the Social Impact Collective at Southern New Hampshire University. In that role he provides executive leadership and strategic guidance to support SNHU’s equity and social mobility goals. Over a career that has spanned more than three decades, Haugabrook has led strategy, growth, policy and transformation initiatives in the higher ed and nonprofit sectors to increase access, equity and opportunity at local, regional and national levels. He lectures frequently on change, innovation and the future of higher education and was a featured TED speaker in 2021. Haugabrook was the 2021-22 Designer in Residence with Education Design Lab and serves on numerous boards, including Upswing, an education technology company based in Austin, Texas; the Postsecondary National Policy Institute and the Ascend National Advisory of the Aspen Institute. An ordained Baptist deacon and a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Haugabrook received his doctorate from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Latrisha S. Jemison is the senior vice president and regional community development manager for Regions Bank. In that role she oversees Community Reinvestment Act programs and community development outreach in Tennessee, where she is based, and nine other states. Jemison also serves as chief operating officer of the Regions Foundation of Tennessee. Jemison has spent most of her professional career in banking, including the past 23 years with Regions. In 2015, she received The Better Life Award, the top honor given to a Regions associate for outstanding job performance and exemplary involvement and commitment to the community. Jemison holds leadership roles in many community initiatives, including The Housing Fund, The Ivy Center Foundation of Nashville, Rocketown of Middle Tennessee and YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee, and has served on boards of numerous other organizations.

Vistasp M. Karbhari, Ph.D., served as eighth president of The University of Texas at Arlington from 2013 to 2020. During his tenure, the university attained R1 status from the Carnegie Classifications of Institutions of Higher Education, gained designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution, and completed all metrics to be designated as a Texas Tier One university. Throughout his career, Karbhari has championed issues related to enhancing access and eliminating inequities in postsecondary education, improving transfer pathways, supporting returning adult students, conducting impactful research, transforming digital and online learning and integrating academic knowledge and skills needed for success in the workforce. A fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a member of the European Academy of Science and Arts, Karbhari earned his doctorate from the University of Delaware. He is currently a professor in UTA’s departments of Civil Engineering and Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and serves as a Complete College America Fellow.

They join an esteemed group of leaders from education, government and the nonprofit sector. The other CCA board members are:

Estela Mara Bensimon, Ph.D., university professor emeritus at the University of Southern California and founding director of the Center for Urban Education

Barbara Damron, Ph.D., chief government relations officer and associate professor at the College of Nursing and School at The University of New Mexico

Joe Garcia, J.D., chancellor of the Colorado Community College System

Maggie George, Ph.D., owner of education consulting firm Indigenous Research Associations and past president of Diné College

Jim Geringer, director of policy and public sector strategies for Environmental Systems Research Institute and former governor of Wyoming

Robin Martin, Ph.D., former deputy director of strategy, planning and management for the Postsecondary Success team at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Gary McGaha, Ph.D., past president of Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Gene Sharratt, Ph.D., senior research advisor for the Center for Educational Effectiveness and chair of the Washington Higher Educational Facilities Authority

Edward Smith, Ph.D., senior program officer at The Kresge Foundation

Yolanda Watson Spiva, Ph.D., president of Complete College America

