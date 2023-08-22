Revenue Segment Performance by Quarter ($ millions) Revenue Segment Performance by Quarter ($ millions)

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Complete Solaria Inc. (NASDAQ: CSLR) published its second quarter 2023 results, which will be reviewed for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today, https://investors.completesolaria.com/.

Second quarter summary (financial comments based on non-GAAP results unless noted):

Revenue of $32.2 million, down 9% from previous quarter Systems: $25.6 million, up 54% QoQ, and a record

Modules: $6.6 million, down 65% QoQ

18% gross margin, up 6% QoQ

Strategic Decision: company to pursue only higher-margin Systems business in the future

Sale of Modules business: non-binding term sheet with module manufacturer signed

Streamlined organization: RIF of 59 with $7.9 million of annualized savings

New Systems bookings remain strong with $49.1 million in contracts in Q2

Fellow Shareholders:

Our revenue and earnings for the quarter are given below, compared with the prior quarter:

($1000s, except gross margin) GAAP Non-GAAP* Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Revenue 32,174 35,398 32,174 35,398 Gross Margin 18 % 6 % 17 % 6 % Operating Income (17,546 ) (20,233 ) (15,788 ) (15,698 ) *reconciliation attached

The details of a plan to address operating losses are found in the CEO’s report, which comes directly after the Chairman’s report, which focusses on restructuring.

Chairman’s Report

When I became the Executive Chairman of Complete Solaria seven weeks ago, I chose to devote most of my time to improving the company’s organization and business practices – to build a “machine to make quarters,” not to make quarters per se. Those efforts are just becoming visible.

The first operational problem we addressed was described to investors in a Zoom-cast from Complete Solaria’s Salt Lake fabrication plant (fab) on June 30, 2023. We told investors that a surge in orders had flooded the Salt Lake fab with new installation jobs, jamming it up and slowing it down. Our fab inventory had climbed to 2,800 home installation jobs, up from the historical 1,200 or fewer jobs. That fab logjam and slowdown limited our total Q2 revenue to $32.2 million, as we forecasted on the Zoom-cast. Despite the fab slowdown, our Systems revenue actually achieved a record in Q2. The low overall revenue was the result of low Modules revenue, which was in turn due to a deliberate decision described below.

I asked for help from three top experts: a fab expert who came to the Salt Lake fab for two extended periods, a quality expert who began to systematically address underlying fab quality problems, and an information technology expert who helped to install manufacturing-friendly documentation and specification systems. These experts also spent considerable time tutoring management and workers.

While the fab remains overloaded, its cycle time went down slightly in Q2, despite a higher number of jobs installed. This good news leads us to expect Q3 Systems revenue of well over $30 million, setting another record. Finally, we analyzed and “leaned out” the Systems organization, yielding a reduction of 34 employees and $3.2 million in annual savings.

Yesterday, we announced an additional reduction of 25 employees from our Module organization by divestiture. Together, the total company-wide reduction comes to 59 employees (16%) and $7.9 million in annual savings. After the reductions, Complete Solaria will have 312 employees and contractors, and a respectable annualized revenue per employee of over $480,000 per year.

The Modules organization wind-down is a result of a measured business decision to stop offering solar modules separately. A glut of modules from Chinese manufacturers has driven market pricing down below $0.40 per watt and market gross margins to near zero, a situation which we see as the “new normal.” We shipped $18.7 million in Modules in Q1 but chose not to fully restock inventory for Q2. This decision reduced Modules revenue to $6.6 million in Q2 and was the reason for our low overall revenue, despite record Systems revenue. We will sell our remaining module inventory in Q3 and Q4, and focus solely on the Systems business, as quantified in the CEO’s report below.

The shift to the Systems business (where the price is about $3.60 per watt) from the Modules business (where the price is about $0.50 per watt) is expected to increase our gross margins by over 10 percentage points from Q2 to Q3, not only due to the revenue mix change, but also due to taking advantage of our added sales through our inherited Solaria “ProPartners” installer base and our inherited factory-direct module pricing, 30%-plus below our current distribution pricing.

To conclude, we restructured Complete Solaria this quarter, cutting headcount by 59 and costs by $7.9 million. We also reorganized to improve quality, yield and speed of execution. The fab is starting to improve, but it will take the rest of the year to get it into shape.

CEO’s Report

The Company experienced a significant shift in its business during the second quarter of 2023. Over the previous four quarters, our Systems and Modules businesses generated approximately equivalent revenue (54% Systems, 46% Module). In Q2, however, Systems increased its revenue significantly, growing 54% over the prior quarter and 56% year-over-year. Conversely, after the Modules market pricing and margins deteriorated, we chose not to fully restock the inventory causing Modules revenue drop to only $6.6 million, leading to a total revenue of $32.2 million, an overall decline of 9% sequentially.

We expect the Systems business to achieve another revenue record in Q3 with continued margin improvement, while the Modules revenue will be flat in Q3 as it begins to wind down.

We plan to sell certain Modules assets to a global tier-1 solar panel manufacturer, which will provide cash to the company and enable us to focus on growing our core Systems business. We have signed a non-binding term sheet and are working to close the transaction in Q3. Note there is no assurance this transaction will close and remains subject to the signing of a Definitive Agreement with the buyer. However, there are several panel manufacturers interested in gaining access to the U.S. Residential market, as well as supplying Complete Solaria as a customer. The transaction anticipates an ongoing supply agreement that is expected to maintain Complete Solaria’s access to differentiated, premium solar panels at a competitive cost to preserve our end-to-end offering to customers.

Our Q2 gross margin was 18%, up from 6% in the prior quarter. Systems gross margin increased from 16% in Q1 to 21% in Q2, while Modules gross margin was slightly negative in each quarter at (4)% in Q1 and (2)% in Q2.

Operating losses in Q2 were driven by: 1) one-time expenses related to our business combination with Freedom Acquisition 1 Corp., 2) negative Modules gross margin, and 3) $2.7 million in reserve additions for inventory aging due to the fab slowdown. We thus expect a significant reduction to our operating loss in Q3, as our higher-margin Systems business will account for a larger proportion of the company’s revenues. We also expect to reduce the operating loss further in Q4 with continued revenue growth and a full quarter of the cost cutting measures.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, Complete Solaria estimates financial results as follows: Revenues in the range of $38 million to $41million and Gross Margin of 29%. Results through the first seven weeks of Q3 are on track to meet this target.

We believe our gross margin will continue to increase from Q2 levels based on a larger proportion of revenues from Systems, continued reduction in module costs, and selective use of internal install capability to further reduce the cost of goods sold.

We generated $19.7 million of net proceeds from our July 18, 2023 NASDAQ listing and expect to generate additional cash proceeds from the sale of our Module business assets to a global tier-1 solar panel manufacturer in a deal expected to close in Q3.

COMPLETE SOLARIA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In $ ‘000) (Unaudited) July 3, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash 2,545 4,409 Accounts receivable, net 24,263 27,717 Inventories, net 7,977 13,059 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,028 10,071 Total Current Assets 49,813 55,256 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,942 3,476 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 160,543 162,032 Other assets 10,825 7,419 Total Assets 225,123 228,183 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 15,071 14,474 Accrued expenses and other current liabilites 32,305 25,237 Notes payable 27,159 20,403 Total Current Liabilities 74,535 60,114 Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability 4,735 14,152 Long term debt and convertible notes 68,317 44,148 Other long term liabilities 5,166 4,488 Total liabilities 152,753 122,902 Redeemable convertible preferred stock 155,630 155,630 Stockholders’ deficit (83,260 ) (50,349 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholder’ deficit 225,123 228,183

COMPLETE SOLARIA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS ON A GAAP BASIS (In $ ‘000) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended July 3, 2023 April 2, 2023 Product revenues 6,554 18,721 Service revenues 25,620 16,677 Total revenues 32,174 35,398 Costs of product revenues 7,046 19,489 Costs of service revenues 19,588 13,818 Total cost of revenue 26,634 33,307 Gross profit 5,540 2,091 Operating expenses: Sales commissions 8,789 5,677 Sales and marketing 3,883 3,549 General and administrative 10,414 13,098 Operating expenses 23,086 22,324 Loss from operations (17,546 ) (20,233 ) Other income (expense), net 6,036 (3,286 ) Loss before income taxes (11,510 ) (23,519 ) Income tax provision – 5 Net loss (11,510 ) (23,514 )

COMPLETE SOLARIA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS ON A NON GAAP BASIS (In $ ‘000) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended July 3, 2023 April 2, 2023 Product revenues 6,554 18,721 Service revenues 25,620 16,677 Total revenues 32,174 35,398 Costs of product revenues 6,712 19,480 Costs of service revenues 19,586 13,817 Total cost of revenue 26,298 33,297 Gross profit 5,876 2,101 Operating expenses: Sales commissions 8,789 5,677 Sales and marketing 3,087 2,634 General and administrative 9,788 9,489 Operating expenses 21,664 17,800 Loss from operations (15,788 ) (15,699 ) Other income (expense), net (3,171 ) (3,286 ) Loss before income taxes (18,959 ) (18,985 ) Income tax provision – 5 Net loss (18,959 ) (18,980 )

COMPLETE SOLARIA, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In $ ‘000) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended July 3, 2023 April 2, 2023 GAAP Net Loss Note (11,510 ) (23,514 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets A 738 748 Stock based compensation B 1,020 1,021 Transaction related charges C – 2,765 Change in fair value of warrants D (9,207 ) – Total of Non-GAAP adjustments (7,449 ) 4,534 Non-GAAP net loss (18,959 ) (18,980 ) Notes: (A) Amortization of acquired intangible assets – The amortization expense recognized in relation to the intangible assets recognized for the Solaria merger transaction. These are excluded from our GAAP results. B) Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to our equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense. (C) Transaction related charges: These expenses are related to audit and consulting fees in connection with efforts needed for the DPAC process, which includes IPO readiness, catch-up audits etc. (D) Change in fair value of warrants: this is a non-cash, non-operating impact.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and other non-GAAP measures are intended as supplemental financial measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the use of Non-GAAP measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results, trends, and in comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar Non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

However, you should be aware that when evaluating the non-GAAP measures, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, the presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Our computation of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and other non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate the non-GAAP measures in the same fashion.

