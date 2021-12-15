Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Complete Warehouse Supply Adds Warehouse Safety Products to In-Stock and Ready-to-Ship Inventory

Complete Warehouse Supply Adds Warehouse Safety Products to In-Stock and Ready-to-Ship Inventory

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Always adapting to meet the increased demand for warehouse shelving and storage solutions, Complete Warehouse Supply now sells Heartland Steel Products. These new warehouse safety products include safety guardrails, bollards and more. Orders can be made directly through its online store or with a Complete Warehouse Supply representative.

Complete Warehouse Supply Safety Products

Complete Warehouse Supply Safety Products

Complete Warehouse Supply Safety Products

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “At Complete Warehouse Supply (CWS), we design our supply chain lines to be flexible to respond to our customers’ needs,” said Dustin McGuire, CEO, Complete Warehouse Supply. “Heartland Steel’s safety products are a great addition to our growing inventory and can easily be matched with our ready-made and in-stock racking solutions to offer our customers a one-stop-shop experience.”
 
CWS designs and manufactures heavy-duty racking warehouse racking systems like cantilever and selective pallet racks, push back and pallet flow racks and more. They also have a vast list of ready-made inventory that includes the industry’s most in-demand products that can be ordered online and delivered fast.  
 
“Our customers depend on our ability to meet their own project schedules,” said McGuire. “Being able to successfully meet our fulfillment times – even in this shifting global market – means we can get our products shipped to our customers without accruing delays.” 
 
In addition to Complete Warehouse Supply’s product lines, CWS customers also gain direct access to equipment manufacturers for items like forklifts, carts, conveyors and more at factory-direct pricing.
 
“While we still must be mindful of the ever-changing supply chains, the relationships we’ve built with our suppliers, like Heartland Steel Products, Interlake Mecalux, Nashville Wire Products, and others, have allowed us to better anticipate market changes and reduce delivery impacts to our customers,” said McGuire.
 
Complete Warehouse Supply’s ready-made and in-stock product lines include safety guardrails, beams, wire decking, selective pallet racking and more. Products are available now for expedited ordering, with shipping capabilities that deliver products in-hand to customers, fast.

About Complete Warehouse Supply
Headquartered in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, Complete Warehouse Supply (CWS) is an industry-leading supplier for warehouse shelving and storage solutions. Since its inception, CWS has been the premier choice for custom and ready-made warehouse racking systems like cantilever and selective pallet racks, push back and pallet flow racks, and drive in racks. Their supply chains can quickly fill orders for high-demand products like safety products, beams, frames, wire decking and more.
 
CWS is a privately held company wholly owned by the employees. For more information about CWS, please call (800) 679-3170 or visit www.completewarehousesupply.com.

Press Contact
Dustin McGuire
(800) 679-3170
dustin@completewarehousesupply.com

Related Images

Image 1: Complete Warehouse Supply Safety Products

Safety Guardrail by Heartland Steel Products. All warehouse safety products are available for order online at CompleteWarehouseSupply.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Complete Warehouse Supply Safety Products

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.