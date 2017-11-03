Completed rooftop enclosure for brand-new Gibsons Restaurant Group location at River Point in Chicago

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicago’s skyline now features an unmistakable new addition. The ultra-modern River Point, a convex-shaped 52-story skyscraper in the heart of Chicago’s downtown West Loop, is celebrating the end of an ambitious development project. This trendsetting new office tower features state-of-the-art office space, exciting retail locations and amenities, and the brand-new Gibson Italia restaurant from Gibsons Restaurant Group. This unique tri-level restaurant is “a modern steakhouse with authentic Italian influences,” says a Gibsons Group spokesperson. Diners will be able to enjoy a world-class menu while surrounded by spectacular views of the Chicago River, thanks to a custom-designed retractable enclosure designed and built by OpenAire.

“We wanted to create something so our customers could feel like they are a part of the park, the city, and the river. The retractable roof and folding doors allow us to offer our customers unparalleled east-facing views of the Chicago skyline in all seasons and weather,” explains Steve Lombardo III, a partner at Gibsons Italia.

Gibsons Italia offers visitors a wide selection of steaks, including Gibsons USDA Prime Angus, Japanese Kobe, and Australian grass-fed beef; as well as pastas, shellfish, seafood, and much more. All will be served under open skies throughout much of the year, thanks to OpenAire’s 1,600-square-foot retractable enclosure glazed with glass to maintain the view even during inclement weather when the roof is closed. Measuring 69 feet long by 23 feet deep, the lean-to enclosure includes three motorized roof bays along the length of the structure, each divided into three panels that telescope up the slope and open almost two-thirds of the dining area to Chicago’s skyline. OpenAire also designed a 12-foot-high front wall with three bi-folding doors that open the steakhouse completely to River Point’s fourth-floor tree-lined terrace, letting visitors step out into a rooftop haven seemingly away from the busy downtown after enjoying a great meal. The enclosure’s aluminum-framed panels can close at the first sign of rain or cold weather while still giving guests a naturally-lit outdoor view.

This modern Italian steakhouse is Gibsons Restaurant Group’s first downtown restaurant opening since 2005. OpenAire worked with River Point’s architects: Pickard Chilton Architects (building), Kendall/Heaton Associates, and Antunovich Associates (restaurant), to ensure the enclosure design would fit seamlessly with both the restaurant’s aesthetic and the rest of the tower’s striking architecture. With its reliably-built components and bold, vibrant atmosphere, Gibsons Restaurant Group’s dynamic rooftop enclosure will offer Chicago visitors and residents an unforgettable destination for years to come.

About OpenAire

OpenAire has been designing and manufacturing beautiful, high-quality, retractable roof structures and skylights for 28 years. We bring unique designs to life from concept to installation, transforming buildings into sunlit spaces that customers love. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, OpenAire is approaching 1,000 projects throughout North America, Europe and the Middle East. Some of our projects include unique and inviting restaurant skylights and enclosures, such as the Rooftop Bar at the Refinery Hotel in New York NY (which achieved the #1 ranking in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Hotel Rooftop Bar 2015 & 2017); the Crooked Cue Pool Hall and Pub in Toronto ON; Gusto 101 in Toronto ON; the WaTiki Brown Rock Restaurant in Rapid City SD; LOCAL Public Eatery in Toronto ON; Kellys Landing in Toronto ON; and Boston Pizza in Toronto ON; The Beer Garden at Ballpark Village in St. Louis MO; Goose Island’s Beer Bridge at Fourth Street Live in Lexington KY; Restoration Hardware’s “RH Gallery” courtyard in Chicago IL; and Pizza Express in Jersey Isle UK. More restaurant projects are currently under construction, including: the Hyatt House rooftop lounge in Jersey City NJ; and Barcelona Tavern in Toronto ON. To learn more about OpenAire Inc., visit http://www.openaire.com/ and follow us on Twitter. For more details on this project, please e-mail [email protected]

