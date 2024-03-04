TORONTO, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM, TSX:XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to announce that the placement of 15,185,328 fully paid ordinary shares to Jinping (Singapore) Mining Pte Ltd, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd (Zijin), at an issue price of A$0.055 per share, completed today. Details of the proposed placement to Zijin were announced to ASX on 20 November 2023 and 8 December 2023.