Compliance Trainer Gary Kirkman Joins US Housing Consultants

US Housing Consultants expands its affordable housing training options with the addition of one of the industry’s most dynamic voices.

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Housing Consultants is proud to announce that as of Jan. 4, 2022, Gary Kirkman has joined US Housing Consultants as the Director of Compliance Training.

Gary joins US Housing Consultants with more than 16 years in the affordable housing industry. Gary’s background includes hands-on experience as a regional property manager, an award-winning community manager, a training director for a property management company, and a national trainer covering multiple funding programs. In his years of experience as a trainer, he has developed a style that combines the right amount of entertainment and communication of often deeply complex information.

Amanda Lee Gross, US Housing’s VP of Training and Compliance Policy, says, “I am beyond thrilled that Gary has joined our team. I have known Gary for years, and have watched him become a leading force in affordable housing training. Gary brings a rare level of excitement and engagement to a challenging and often dry topic. He’s exceptional at breaking down complex concepts in an easy-to-understand manner. Not only does he educate his attendees, but he also entertains them as well. This is why I have always called him an ‘enter-trainer.’ But most importantly, Gary has a true passion for affordable housing which shines through everything he does. I am so excited to team up with Gary to expand our training offerings and reach more professionals in the industry.”

Gary Kirkman will be providing training offerings, including the following courses:

Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program

HUD Multifamily Housing Programs

USDA Rural Development Rental Housing Program

HOME Investment Partnerships Program

“I am overly excited to be working for such a great company,” says Mr. Kirkman, “and working with Amanda Lee Gross again to develop and grow our training department to benefit all those involved in housing. The opportunities with US Housing Consultants are endless, and I am honored to be here.”

US Housing Consultants’ complete training schedule is available on their website at www.us-hc.com.

About US Housing Consultants

US Housing Consultants, LLC is a national affordable housing consulting and training company, providing services for owners, investors, and managers of affordable housing. We offer consulting services for property owners and managers with Compliance File Reviews, Capital Needs Assessment, Due Diligence, and our industry–leading REAC Consulting services.

Press Contact

US Housing Consultants

Scott Precourt

(603) 223-0003 ext 102

sprecourt@us-hc.com

