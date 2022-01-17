Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Compliance Trainer Gary Kirkman Joins US Housing Consultants

Compliance Trainer Gary Kirkman Joins US Housing Consultants

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

US Housing Consultants expands its affordable housing training options with the addition of one of the industry’s most dynamic voices.

Gary Kirkman

Gary Kirkman

Gary Kirkman

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — US Housing Consultants is proud to announce that as of Jan. 4, 2022, Gary Kirkman has joined US Housing Consultants as the Director of Compliance Training. 

Gary joins US Housing Consultants with more than 16 years in the affordable housing industry. Gary’s background includes hands-on experience as a regional property manager, an award-winning community manager, a training director for a property management company, and a national trainer covering multiple funding programs. In his years of experience as a trainer, he has developed a style that combines the right amount of entertainment and communication of often deeply complex information. 

Amanda Lee Gross, US Housing’s VP of Training and Compliance Policy, says, “I am beyond thrilled that Gary has joined our team. I have known Gary for years, and have watched him become a leading force in affordable housing training. Gary brings a rare level of excitement and engagement to a challenging and often dry topic. He’s exceptional at breaking down complex concepts in an easy-to-understand manner. Not only does he educate his attendees, but he also entertains them as well. This is why I have always called him an ‘enter-trainer.’ But most importantly, Gary has a true passion for affordable housing which shines through everything he does. I am so excited to team up with Gary to expand our training offerings and reach more professionals in the industry.”

Gary Kirkman will be providing training offerings, including the following courses:

  • Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program
  • HUD Multifamily Housing Programs
  • USDA Rural Development Rental Housing Program
  • HOME Investment Partnerships Program

“I am overly excited to be working for such a great company,” says Mr. Kirkman, “and working with Amanda Lee Gross again to develop and grow our training department to benefit all those involved in housing. The opportunities with US Housing Consultants are endless, and I am honored to be here.” 

US Housing Consultants’ complete training schedule is available on their website at www.us-hc.com.

About US Housing Consultants 

US Housing Consultants, LLC is a national affordable housing consulting and training company, providing services for owners, investors, and managers of affordable housing. We offer consulting services for property owners and managers with Compliance File Reviews, Capital Needs Assessment, Due Diligence, and our industryleading REAC Consulting services.  

Press Contact

US Housing Consultants
Scott Precourt
(603) 223-0003 ext 102
sprecourt@us-hc.com

Related Images

Image 1: Gary Kirkman

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Gary Kirkman

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.