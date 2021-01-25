Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market to hit $11 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

Some of the major OBD aftermarket industry participants are Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Ingersoll Rand, Kaeser, Emerson Climate Technologies, Donaldson, Mann+Hummel, and Parker Hannifin.

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the compressed air treatment equipment market which estimates the industry valuation of compressed air treatment equipment will cross US$ 11 billion by 2027. Rapid industrialization and automation will surge compressed air treatment equipment market growth.

The rising industrial development in emerging countries including China and India is likely to have a significant influence on the industry expansion. Incessant requirement of clean & moisture-free compressed air to ensure the prolonged life of expensive machinery involved in manufacturing will boost product demand in the coming years.

Other segment of compressed air treatment equipment including, drains, condensate manifolds, etc. is forecast to register around 4% CAGR during 2021 to 2027. Increasing usage of air purifiers, drain traps, and condensate treatment equipment is likely to fuel the market growth. Air purifiers are employed in compressed air systems to provide breathing air for a variety of applications. They help in reducing contaminants, such as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, microorganisms, and atmospheric dirt, from compressed air to make it suitable for breathing. Moreover, strict government regulations on disposable condensate will drive condensate treatment equipment demand over the coming years.

Instrument air will witness significant growth in compressed air treatment equipment market size. The growing dependency on industrial automation in the global manufacturing environment will enhance the use of precision instruments. These instruments and pneumatic devices require clean, purified, and dry compressed air for hazard-free operations in power plants, chemical factories, automotive manufacturing & assembling plants, sewage treatment, and general manufacturing plants.

Food & beverage is projected to witness over 5.5% CAGR in compressed air treatment equipment market through 2027. Growth in the segment can be attributed to growing automation in the food & beverage industry coupled with rising demand for packed food & snacks around the globe. This will increase dependency on clean & food standard compressed air for activities such as cleaning bottles, vacuum generation, dehydration, and spray coating, thus enhancing the industry size throughout the forecast period.

The North America compressed air treatment equipment market will be primarily driven by the U.S. The mature automotive and general manufacturing industries in the country are expected to boost product demand in the coming years. The chemical and pharmaceutical industries along with the healthcare industry are also expected to significantly drive the market owing to continuous innovations and developments in the medicine sector.

Some major findings of the compressed air treatment equipment market report include:

Continuous development in the healthcare sector and rising awareness of new drugs will positively influence industry expansion.

A positive outlook for the general manufacturing and automotive sectors is expected to drive compressed air treatment equipment demand for compressed air applications in the market.

Product manufacturers primarily focus on geographic expansion, joint ventures, merger & acquisition strategies in the long-run.

Prominent compressed air treatment equipment industry participants include Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Ingersoll Rand, Kaeser, Emerson Climate Technologies, Donaldson, Mann+Hummel, and Parker Hannifin.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Compressed air treatment equipment industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2017 – 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 End-user trends

2.1.5 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2017 – 2027

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry size

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.4 Industry impact forces

3.4.1 Growth drivers

3.4.1.1 Rising demand from the healthcare sector

3.4.1.2 Increasing usage of compressed air in the manufacturing sector

3.4.1.3 Industrial development in Asia Pacific to play a crucial role

3.4.1.4 Increased efficiency by improved equipment lifecycle

3.4.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4.2.1 High operational and maintenance costs

3.4.2.2 Regular service is required to prevent compressed air losses

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Raw material analysis

3.6.1 COVID-19 impact on raw material trends

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 U.S.

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.3 China

3.8 Industry megatrends

3.9 Cost structure analysis

3.9.1.1 R&D cost

3.9.1.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.9.1.3 Raw material cost

3.9.1.4 Distribution cost

3.9.1.5 Operating cost

3.9.1.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.10 Patent analysis

3.11 Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.12.1 Threat of new entrants

3.12.2 Supplier power

3.12.3 Buyer Power

3.12.4 Industrial rivalry

3.12.5 Threat of substitutes

3.13 Company market share, 2019

3.13.1 Strategy dashboard

3.14 PESTEL analysis

3.15 COVID-19 impact on compressor air treatment demand by end-user

