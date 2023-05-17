These new clients and projects bolster Comprise’s in-demand status and strong reputation as one of the Rocky Mountain region’s leading communications agencies

BOULDER, Colo., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comprise ™, a full-service agency that delivers a complete range of compelling and comprehensive communications services, today announced the addition of five new clients and expansion of services with two existing clients, underscoring the agency’s remarkable year-over-year growth and sustained success.

“Comprise is constantly seeking to partner with innovative organizations that share our values and vision for the future. As we continue to grow and evolve, these new engagements not only align perfectly with our strategic growth plan but also signal our continued success in telling client stories,” said Doyle Albee, president and CEO of Comprise. “With our capabilities and reach expanding, we are confident in our talented, award-winning team’s ability to leverage our formula — targeted tactics plus timed touch points equals repeatable results — to help each client achieve its unique business goals through communication programs.”

Since rebranding to Comprise in 2022, the agency expanded its areas of expertise to include the services it considers essential to public relations in the modern media landscape. The full-service communications agency’s growing client roster recently added the following companies:

— Collab, a real estate investment company taking a decentralized approach to property management with a first-to-the-industry asset management platform serving the U.S. student housing market. Collab leverages the agency’s content creation, digital marketing, public relations and social media services to communicate the benefits of its unique platform to two distinct audiences: investors and renters.

— DACK, an innovative guest experience platform for independent lodging accommodations. DACK utilizes Comprise’s extensive PR expertise to raise awareness around its digital vacation rental management solution.

— HearLabs, an early-stage audio technology company. HearLabs takes advantage of a wide range of Comprise’s PR services to promote the company’s CEO as a thought leader and drive brand recognition as HearLabs prepares to launch products.

— Hemp Hydrate, a hemp-derived cannabidiol beverage company that recently launched its purified bottled water, a functional wellness beverage made with vitamin C, electrolytes and natural, plant-based CBD, in Colorado. Comprise provides content development and PR services to help the Hemp Hydrate team navigate the intricacies of telling its story in an emerging market.

— PEAR Health Labs, an adaptive digital fitness and wellness coaching company building intelligent, AI-powered products and solutions — like Aaptiv — that empower individuals and communities to move smarter. PEAR partners with Comprise to drive its public relations success, with the recent collaboration resulting in brand recognition by The New York Times.

In addition to welcoming new clients, Comprise is enthusiastic about expanding its work with two existing clients, FluidLogic and National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC). FluidLogic, a technology company delivering high-performance hydration solutions that help people thrive and live healthier lives, recently added social media marketing and management to the growing list of services that Comprise provides. NCTC, a not-for-profit organization supporting independent broadband and pay-TV communications service providers, and Comprise recently launched a redesigned website that is visually appealing and easy for various stakeholders to navigate.

“Working with Comprise to launch our new website was a pleasure from start to finish. Their team’s attention to detail and commitment to quality helped ensure our new site will help members get information easily and on demand — and we could not have done it without them,” said Pam Gillies, VP of marketing & communications at NCTC. “This website truly represents our brand and delivers an exceptional user experience. We couldn’t be happier with the end result.”

With an enhanced focus on delivering integrated communications solutions and enhancing its team’s capabilities, Comprise brought several new hires aboard, growing by 44% in 2022, to further bolster its communications expertise and drive client success. Visit the Our Team section of the Comprise website to see the agency’s new hires.

About Comprise™

Bringing together everything communications should be, Comprise is a full-service agency that delivers the compelling and comprehensive communications services our clients need to move their businesses forward. Focused on creating effective solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, we develop and execute communications initiatives that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way. Founded in 1991 in Boulder, Colorado, Comprise serves clients globally by leveraging a deep legacy of success in strategic public relations, content creation, social media strategy and management, SEO, web design and development, webinar production, and creative services to help clients connect with their audiences and achieve their goals. For more information, visit comprise.agency or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

