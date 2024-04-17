The leading integrated communications agency will help iTK publicize its operational intelligence platform that allows businesses to supercharge their enterprise resource planning software

BOULDER, Colo., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comprise® today announced it added iTK Technologies, a data science-driven financial technology firm, to its growing roster of clients specializing in new and emerging markets.

Comprise will collaborate with iTK to raise brand awareness and leverage the iTK team’s thought leaders in enterprise resource planning optimization. By providing public relations, digital marketing, social media management and creative services, Comprise will educate target audiences on iTK’s transformative operational intelligence platform.

“iTK’s data-driven approach to developing profitable business solutions fits nicely into our deep expertise in AI technologies, and our team is well equipped to support their innovative work,” said Doyle Albee, Comprise president and CEO.

iTK’s proprietary platform seamlessly integrates with any system to provide real-time insights into a company’s digital operations. With a full suite of capabilities, including financial projections, forecasting, audits, price elasticity models, revenue cycle management, proactive fraud detection, smart contracts and more, the iTK platform empowers business leaders to focus on more strategic, thoughtful work that drives growth and profitability.

”After an extensive search for the perfect agency to increase awareness of our unique operational intelligence platform, Comprise’s team blew us away with their proven technological expertise,” said Matthew Palmer, iTK’s CEO. “Their understanding of our offerings made us feel as if they had been working in our development cycles alongside us, and they have quickly become a natural extension of our team.”

Comprise’s partnership with iTK represents the agency’s commitment to helping clients clearly communicate complex products and services across verticals like enterprise software and hardware, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, green tech, health tech, media and entertainment, telecom, mobile and cable.

For more information about how Comprise develops and executes impactful communications initiatives, please visit comprise.agency.

For more information about how iTK Technologies helps operational leaders do more with less, please visit itktechnologies.com.

About Comprise

Comprise is a results-driven communications agency. We do “the hard stuff,” understanding and growing companies with technical, complex — sometimes even controversial — stories to tell. Our name is no accident. From ideas to impact, we comprise every aspect of integrated public relations and digital marketing. Named to Inc.’s Power Partners list, our award-winning team combines PR, social media, marketing, content creation, and website design and development to balance the art and science of storytelling. Based in Boulder, Colorado, we serve clients across B2B, technology, new and emerging markets and beyond, helping brands succeed in a shifting media landscape. Discover The Comprise Way® — our proven approach to making the complex compelling and relatable.

About iTK Technologies

iTK Technologies is a pioneering data science-driven financial technology firm supercharging enterprise operations and resource planning implementation and management. Since 2007, we’ve built AI-powered ERP software that seamlessly integrates with any system to revolutionize how businesses leverage data to drive profitability and efficiency across industries. Our proprietary operational intelligence platform empowers business leaders with real-time insights and a full suite of capabilities, including financial projections, forecasting, audits, price elasticity models, proactive fraud detection and more, to focus on more strategic, thoughtful work that drives growth and profitability. From restaurants and retail to health care, government, B2B, manufacturing and beyond, iTK Technologies eliminates inefficiencies and automates processes, allowing operational leaders to do more with less. When there is no business process that we couldn’t at least double in efficiency, why leave money on the table?

