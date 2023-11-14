The award-winning communications agency beat out thousands of qualified applicants for honors in both the Website Redesign and Social Media Video categories

Boulder, Colo., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comprise®, a results-driven communications agency delivering integrated public relations and digital marketing services, today announced two recent successes in the MarCom Awards 2023 competition — recognition as a Platinum winner in the Website Redesign category and a Gold winner in the Social Media Video category.

“Acknowledgement from a respected creative competition like MarCom affirms our dedication to driving the results that matter for our clients,” said Jennifer Stevens, Comprise’s vice president of creative services. “These illustrious honors underscore our commitment to bringing all the pieces of integrated marketing and communications together to create a symphony of targeted success for our clients. We are beyond grateful for the inclusion into the esteemed list of international award winners.”

Delivering a comprehensive range of compelling communications services, the agency earned Gold winner status in the Social Media Video category for its effort to develop one in a series of educational videos for Marygold & Co., a full-service financial provider. The Comprise team collaborated with Marygold & Co. on the winning video’s script and static graphics before compiling the shots, animating the video, performing voice-over work and launching the campaign.

MarCom’s Platinum Award recognized Comprise’s efforts to reinforce its updated brand’s visual identity and messaging via website design and development in the Website Redesign category. During its website redesign, Comprise conducted a content audit, resulting in the creation of more comprehensive pages showcasing the agency’s industry specialties and growing service offerings.

“We do so much more than just public relations, and these awards highlight the value of our truly integrated approach,” said James Royer, Comprise’s director of integrated marketing. “From awareness to action, we always work to understand our clients’ businesses to deliver solutions — from social media videos to website designs — that create meaningful connections.”

Comprise won four MarCom Awards in the Print Media category and was named a Gold winner in both the Brochure and Design (Print) categories in 2022.

Honoring excellence in marketing and communication since its inception in 2004, MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. This year, judges evaluated more than 6,500 entries. MarCom’s Platinum Award is presented to submissions judged to be among the most outstanding in the competition, while the Gold Award is given to entries deemed to exceed the high standards of the industry norm.

To view all Platinum and Gold Winners, visit enter.amcpros.com/marcom/winners. The winner database can be searched by city, state and category.

For more information about how Comprise develops and executes communications initiatives that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way, please visit comprise.agency.

About Comprise

Bringing together everything communications should be, Comprise is a results-driven agency that delivers the integrated public relations and digital marketing services our clients need to move their businesses forward. Focused on creating effective solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, we develop and execute integrated communications campaigns that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way. Founded in 1991 in Boulder, Colorado, Comprise serves clients globally by leveraging a deep legacy of success in strategic PR, content creation, social media, SEO, web design and development, digital marketing, and creative services to help clients connect with their audiences and achieve their goals. For more information, visit comprise.agency or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

CONTACT: Bethany Osborn Public Relations Manager bosborn@comprise.agency