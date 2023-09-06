Downers Grove, IL, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, is proud to support National Workforce Development Month reinforcing its commitment to developing the tech talent pipeline and putting individuals on alternative paths to high paying, quality tech jobs.

The nationwide celebration was established by the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals to highlight the successes and value of workforce development for re-building our economy and supporting underserved communities.

Year to date, CompTIA Workforce Solutions has trained more than 3,000 learners through workforce programs across 16 states, Washington D.C., Canada and the United Kingdom, putting them on the path for great careers in tech.

Coinciding with Workforce Development Month, CompTIA has launched the CompTIA Tech Workforce Solutions LinkedIn page to share information and insights on topics such as industry trends, career pathways and skills based learning for government, workforce, academia and community based organizations.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org

630.678.8468

