Compugen launches new service supporting Apple products for the Canadian enterprise

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Compugen announced a new enterprise service in Canada to provide, configure and support Apple products and iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. Compugen has also added iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV to its Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) program where customers can acquire and manage technology on a monthly subscription model. Additionally, unlocked iPhones may be purchased and activated directly through Compugen, or customers can choose to activate through their carrier.

“We are excited to add Apple devices to our Canadian enterprise portfolio, boosting our offerings across our sales, service and DaaS programs while reflecting our commitment to iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS,” said Harry Zarek, President and CEO, Compugen Inc. “Apple remains a most popular choice for today’s enterprise and we look forward to providing seamless experiences for our customers, including acquisition, configuration, carrier connection, financing and upgrade paths.”

Compugen’s support of Apple products will give customers best-in-class enterprise support with options such as a 24-hour, seven days a week help desk, on site, desk-side support, DaaS and managed service offerings. From purchase to configuration to repair or replacement, Compugen will support customer devices directly, allowing rapid and consistent set up, upgrade and decommissioning path and save significant capital expense.

“Our goal is to empower every Apple user so they realize the full potential within the enterprise with devices to collaborate and innovate to transform productivity,” said Zarek. “Further, customers will realize the exceptional Total Cost of Ownership and favourable leasing terms Apple hardware brings to the enterprise based on strong residual and lifetime values.”

Compugen will also be offering customized, industry blueprints providing targeted, repeatable solutions for specific industries such as retail, healthcare and utilities.

More information about Compugen’s enterprise services for Apple devices can be obtained at www.compugen.com/solutions-for-apple or by emailing applerequests[email protected]

