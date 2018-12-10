Computational Creativity: Worldwide Industry Outlook, 2023 – Increasing Adoption of Computational Creativity Solutions in Modern Applications

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Computational Creativity Market by Component, Technology, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global computational creativity market size is projected to grow from USD 204 million in 2018 to USD 685 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 27.4% during 2018-2023.

Major growth factors for the market include automation of creative tasks and the adoption of computational creativity solutions to improve the creative process. Slow digitalization rate affecting the adoption of AI technology and increasing market competition may restrain the market growth.

The computational creativity market by application has marketing and web designing, product designing, music composition, photography and videography, high-end video gaming development, automated story generation, and others (training simulation and R&D) segments. The marketing and web designing application is expected to grow at highest rate, as users can quickly build creative website with a few simple clicks, without requiring prior coding experience or knowledge. Also, vendors in the computational creativity market are offering AI-powered platforms to help markets build effective marketing campaigns.

Based on the technology, computational creativity market is segmented into NLP, ML and deep learning, and computer vision. The computer vision technology is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the growing use of computer vision technology in various solutions designed to develop creative photograph where the computer vision technology is used to automatically detect objects in the photographs.

In region segment, APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the global computational creativity market during the forecast period. An increasing use of AI technology for developing creative content in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and India, is expected to be a major growth driver for the market in APAC.

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Computational Creativity Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Applications

4.3 Market Top 3 Applications and Regions

4.4 Market By Region

5. Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Automation of Creative Tasks is Driving the Adoption of Computational Creativity Solutions

5.2.1.2 Adoption of Computational Creativity Solutions Would Improve the Creative Process

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Slow Digitalization Rate is Affecting the Adoption of AI Technology in the Emerging Economies

5.2.2.2 Increasing Market Competition

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Computational Creativity Solutions in Modern Applications

5.2.3.2 Increasing Investments and Funding in Computational Creativity Startups

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Implication of Copyright Law is Posing A Challenge

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.1.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.1.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.1.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.3.1.4 Use Case: Scenario 4

5.3.1.5 Use Case: Scenario 5

5.4 Regulatory Implications and Associations

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.4.3 International Organization for Standardization

5.4.4 Association for Computer Aided Design in Architecture

5.4.5 International News Media Association

5.4.6 World Intellectual Property Organization

5.5 Process of Computational Creativity

6. Computational Creativity Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Natural Language Processing

6.2.1 The Adoption of Nlp to Increase for Translation Purposes

6.3 Machine Learning and Deep Learning

6.3.1 Companies to Adopt AI Technology to Enhance Their Applications

6.4 Computer Vision

6.4.1 Need to Improve Creative Process

7. Computational Creativity Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Software Tools

7.2.1.1 Ease Offered By Software Tools to Integrate Computational Creativity Into the Existing Infrastructures

7.2.2 Platforms

7.2.2.1 Platforms to Provide A Complete Foundation to Create Various Computational Creativity Applications

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Professional Services

7.3.1.1 The Technicalities to Increase in Implementing Computational Creativity Solutions

7.3.2 Managed Services

7.3.2.1 The Need to Focus Both on Core Business Operations and Streamlining Business Processes

8. Computational Creativity Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Marketing and Web Designing

8.2.1 Quick Development of Creative Websites and Cost-Effectiveness Benefits to Increase the Use of Marketing and Web Designing Application

8.3 Product Designing

8.3.1 Software Designed Using the Computational Creativity Approach to Produce A Wide Range of Complex Design Alternatives in Minimal Time

8.4 Music Composition

8.4.1 Music Composition Platforms to Offer an Effective Way to Build Personalized Music Content

8.5 Photography and Videography

8.5.1 Various Processes to Be Automated for Photo and Video Editing

8.6 High-End Video Gaming Development

8.6.1 The Need to Enhance Game Designs, Development Processes, and Functionalities in 2d and 3d Games

8.7 Automated Story Generation

8.7.1 Growing Need to Convert Data Into Meaningful Insights

8.8 Others

9. Computational Creativity Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.1.1 Number of Opportunities to Be Created to Build Various Creative Applications

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada to Witness an Increase in Investments and Research Activities

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.1.1 Growing Investments to Offer More Opportunities to Deploy Computational Creativity Solutions

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Number of Applications to Increase for Automating Creatives, Starting From Story Generation to Visual and Artistic Designs

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Computational Creativity to Gain Popularity in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Number of Advertising Strategies to Increase and Offer Opportunities to Deploy Creativity Solutions

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Adoption of Advanced Digital Technologies to Increase

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Adoption of Creative Tools to Increase and Enhance the Innovative Art and Designing Process

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 United Arab Emirates

9.5.1.1 More Awareness to Be Created on Utilizing Computational Creativity Techniques

9.5.2 South Africa

9.5.2.1 Number of Digital Initiatives and Use of Advanced Digital Technologies to Increase

9.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Rising Focus to Produce Creative Content in the Coming Years

9.6.2 Mexico

9.6.2.1 The Country to Witness Growing Steps Toward the Revolution of Various Technologies

9.6.3 Rest of Latin America

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product/Service Launches and Product/Service Enhancements

10.3.2 Agreements and Partnerships

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Expansions

11. Company Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered and Projects Undertaken

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Google

11.3 Microsoft

11.4 Adobe

11.5 AWS

11.6 Autodesk

11.7 Jukedeck

11.8 Humtap

11.9 Amper Music

11.10 Scriptbook

11.11 B12

11.12 The Grid

11.13 Canva

11.14 Hello Games

11.15 Lumen5

11.16 Skylum

11.17 Logojoy

11.18 Runway

11.19 Aiva

11.20 Prisma Labs

11.21 Object AI

11.22 Firedrop

11.23 Obvious

11.24 Automated Creative

11.25 Cyanapse

