According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia Pacific is expected to have a CAGR of 8.6% over the next few years, Europe has a big share of the market for computer-aided diagnostics around the world.

Farmington, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market size was valued at USD 5.62 Billion in 2022. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2022 to 2030. Computer Aided Diagnosis (CADx) is the use of computer-generated imaging software to help doctors care for their patients. Radiologists have been using this technology a lot more in recent years. Researchers have found that computer-aided diagnostics are getting better and better at finding breast cancer. Artificial intelligence is being used more and more in the health care field, which has made diagnosis easier, more convenient, and more accurate. Computer-aided diagnostics (CADx) is most often used to find breast cancer, but it can be used to find other types of cancer as well. Mammography is a way to look at pictures to find breast cancer.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Recent Developments:

In January 2019 , Hitachi High-Technology Corporation acquired all shares of Applied Physics Technologies, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of electron sources. Applied Physics Technologies develops, manufactures and sells electron sources for electron microscopes and other instruments.

, Hitachi High-Technology Corporation acquired all shares of Applied Physics Technologies, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of electron sources. Applied Physics Technologies develops, manufactures and sells electron sources for electron microscopes and other instruments. In September 2019, FUJIFILM Medical Systems acquired a stake in Yokogawa Medical Solutions Corporation, a provider of IT systems for radiology departments. FUJIFILM provides a variety of medical information technology systems and products worldwide, including picture-archiving communication systems.

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global computer-aided diagnostics (CADx) market is divided into mammography, X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, CT scan, and other markets. In 2020, 24.6% of the revenue from the global market came from the mammography segment. The way images are made is often used to describe different imaging modalities. Some types of imaging modalities are X-rays, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), mammograms, and CT scans. Breast cancer can be found early with the help of mammography.

Type of Application, The global computer-aided diagnostics (CADx) market is divided into breast cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, oncology, and others. Over the next few years, the CAGR for the breast cancer segment is expected to stay steady. Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, and it is usually found in women over the age of 50. Research and scientific evidence show that breast cancer patients are less likely to die if they are diagnosed and treated early.

The global computer-aided diagnostics (CADx) market is divided into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres, and others. During the forecast period, the segment of diagnostic centres is expected to bring in more money at a CAGR of 7.9%. The rapid growth of diagnostic centres around the world is a key factor in the growth of the market. Diagnostic centres have a lot of machines and tools that are used to take pictures, like X-rays, CT scans, and others. Also, the diagnostics centres segment and the hospitals segment are expected to bring in a lot of money during the period covered by the forecast.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to have a CAGR of 8.6% over the next few years. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate than any other regional market. Some of the main things that are expected to help the market grow are technological advances in the healthcare field and diagnostic centres that are well-equipped. During the forecast period, China, India, Japan, Australia, and Korea are expected to continue to bring in a lot of money.

Europe has a big share of the market for computer-aided diagnostics around the world. Some of the main things driving market growth are the growing use of artificial intelligence and the good health care coverage and benefits in countries in the region. On the European market, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia all bring in a lot of money.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/44846/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 13.3% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 5.62 Billion By Type Mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Tomosynthesis, Computed Tomography (CT) By Applications Type Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Oncology, Others By Application Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others By Companies Cadens Medical Imaging, EDDA Technology, Inc., Fujifilm, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., Invivo Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Median Technologies, Merge Healthcare Inc., Neusoft Corporation, Parascript LLC, Riverain Technologies, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Agfa Healthcare, and others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Growth:

More and more people in developing countries are getting cancer. More people are learning about early diagnosis, and governments worldwide are putting more money into it. Chronic diseases are more likely to affect the world’s growing number of older people. Increase the number of applications that use computer-aided diagnostics. Technology-advanced products that are easier to use and offer a better experience for the patient.

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Cadens Medical Imaging, EDDA Technology, Inc., Fujifilm, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., Invivo Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Median Technologies, Merge Healthcare Inc., Neusoft Corporation, Parascript LLC, Riverain Technologies, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Agfa Healthcare, and others.

On the Basis of Type:

Mammography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Tomosynthesis

Computed Tomography (CT)

On the Basis of Application Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Oncology

Others

On the Basis of Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Electronic Health Records Software Market – The Electronic Health Records Software Market was valued at USD 14.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030. North America held the largest revenue share and dominated the global market for electronic health record software. Government actions that encourage the adoption of EHR software and the availability of a robust healthcare infrastructure with high levels of digital literacy have contributed to the growth.

The Electronic Health Records Software Market was valued at USD 14.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030. North America held the largest revenue share and dominated the global market for electronic health record software. Government actions that encourage the adoption of EHR software and the availability of a robust healthcare infrastructure with high levels of digital literacy have contributed to the growth. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market – The Global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market is projected to grow from USD 19.41 billion in 2022 to USD 30.16 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of over 7.6% during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to have the biggest share of the global emergency medical services market in 2018. This is because there are more emergencies, more accidents, more sports injuries, more work injuries, and more people using emergency medical services.

The Global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Market is projected to grow from USD 19.41 billion in 2022 to USD 30.16 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of over 7.6% during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to have the biggest share of the global emergency medical services market in 2018. This is because there are more emergencies, more accidents, more sports injuries, more work injuries, and more people using emergency medical services. Force gauge Market – The Force Gauge Market size was valued at USD 37.04 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period 2023-2030. North America has the largest share of the world market for force gauges because it has so many auto industries. Since the auto industry is growing, especially in North America, it is likely that North America will have a large share of the force gauge market during the time period covered by the forecast.

The Force Gauge Market size was valued at USD 37.04 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period 2023-2030. North America has the largest share of the world market for force gauges because it has so many auto industries. Since the auto industry is growing, especially in North America, it is likely that North America will have a large share of the force gauge market during the time period covered by the forecast. RF Component Market – RF Component Market size was valued at USD 16.26 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 62.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2030. Asia-Pacific was the biggest regional market, with 33% of the market share in 2022 and the fastest growth rate of 17% over the forecast period. The growth can be explained by the fact that more and more consumer electronics use RF components.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com