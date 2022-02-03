Computer Reach to Provide Thousands of Free and Low-Cost Devices to Residents in Pittsburgh Area

Computer Reach joins AT&T and Digitunity to help provide free or low-cost computers, digital literacy training, and technical support to Pittsburgh underserved residents over the next two years.

WILKINSBURG, Pa., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Computer Reach has been selected as part of a 10-city project led by AT&T and Digitunity to provide more than 2,000 refurbished computers and technology support over the next two years to students and families in the Pittsburgh area.

This project aims to help bridge the digital divide in Pittsburgh by providing underserved residents with digital resources and skills training needed for online learning success. Many students across the U.S. are affected by the digital divide and struggle to participate1 in online learning opportunities because of unreliable internet access, lack of computers or poor digital literacy skills. This project will help students engage in today’s digital learning environment.

Computer Reach was selected by Digitunity to provide device refurbishment services, digital literacy training, and technical support in Pittsburgh. In the last 90 days, 146 families in the greater Pittsburgh area have benefited from receiving a donated computer from Computer Reach through this project.

“We are proud to be working with AT&T and Digitunity to help tackle the digital divide head-on in the neighborhoods around Pittsburgh and throughout Western Pennsylvania,” said Dave Sevick, executive director, Computer Reach. “Through our collaboration with AT&T we will provide much-needed computers, hands-on digital literacy classes and in-home digital navigator services to help make a measurable difference in the lives of people most in need in our community.”

This project is part of AT&T’s $2 billion commitment to bridge the digital divide from 2021 to 2024 through efforts that promote broadband affordability, accessibility and safe adoption. Digitunity will create alliances among device refurbishing organizations, local nonprofits, and businesses to acquire previously used computers that will be refurbished into like-new devices and distributed to underserved students affected by the digital divide.

“Our commitment to narrowing the digital divide includes ensuring that learners have both the connectivity and devices critical to success,” said James Penna, regional director, AT&T External Affairs in Western Pennsylvania, “Through our work with Digitunity and Computer Reach, we will be able to help thousands of underserved students and their families in the Pittsburgh area get access to free computers and training resources that are vital for online learning success.”

“Device ownership is foundational to digital equity, and technology reuse is a direct and logical answer to the pervasive challenge of the technology gap,” stated Karisa Tashjian, director of programs, Digitunity. “Nonprofit technology refurbishers are critical players in their communities for providing people-centered, integrated service delivery systems that equip students and their families with the digital tools and support they need, both today and in the future.”

For more information on how local nonprofits, businesses, and community leaders can get involved, please contact Karisa Tashjian, Director of Programs

About Computer Reach

Computer Reach makes technology available to people most in need through refurbished equipment, computer literacy, training, and support. Serving local, national, and international communities, Computer Reach envisions a computer literate world where the benefits of technology are shared by all. To learn more, please visit computerreach.org.

About Digitunity

Digitunity, a national nonprofit organization, connects corporate and individual donors of technology to thousands of partner organizations serving people in need across North America. With a proven body of work spanning over 37 years and a national network of member organizations, Digitunity is working to ensure all barriers that limit equitable opportunity to participate in our digitally connected society are removed. Learn more at https://www.digitunity.org or contact Karisa Tashjian at https://links.digitunity.org/10-city-contact-us.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We’re committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. As part of our company-wide $2 billion commitment from 2021 to 2024 to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity, technology, digital literacy, and education solutions to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we’ve committed more than $600 million to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.

