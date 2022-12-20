BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foundry’s Computerworld recently named Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) one of the nation’s leading home health, hospice, personal and high-acuity care companies, to their 2023 listing of the Best Places to Work in IT. This award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. Organizations will be included in coverage on Computerworld.com along with results from the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT survey.

The annual ranking recognizes the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. Specifically, it “showcases the organizations that excel at keeping their employees engaged and loyal with compensation, training and access to hot technologies.”

Amedisys ranks 34th among large organizations in this year’s listing. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

“It is a privilege to work for a company that not only values innovation and technology, but one that also values the individual employee,” said Chief Information Officer Mike North. “I am proud to lead such a talented group of IT professionals who offer their expertise and innovation every day to ensure that our people have the best user experience possible, so they can focus on patient care.”

To view a full listing of the 2023 Best Places to Work in IT, visit https://tinyurl.com/ComputerworldBestPlacesIT2023.

To learn more about joining the Amedisys family of caregivers, visit www.amedisys.com/careers .

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 547 care centers in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

