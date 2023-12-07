The rise of edge computing is transforming the landscape of data processing. With the need for real-time data analysis and reduced latency becoming paramount, edge computing is becoming integral to various industries. This paradigm shift is further amplifying the demand for enhanced computing power.

New York, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The Global Computing Power Market is likely to secure a valuation of USD 48.4 Billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The global market is anticipated to capture a valuation of USD 81.3 Billion by 2032.

Computing power refers to the ability of computer systems or infrastructures to execute computational tasks and process information efficiently and quickly. It measures both processing capacity as well as speed and performance – typically measured in terms of how many operations or calculations computers can complete in an allotted amount of time – usually expressed either as “Flops per Second” (Floating Point Processing Every Second) or MIPS (million Instructions Per Second).

The computing power market, also referred to as high-performance computing (HPC), entails providing infrastructure and resources necessary for meeting rising computing power demand. It includes software, hardware and services which help companies leverage significant computing power for complex and data intensive tasks.

Key Takeaway:

Top Trends in the Global System Integration Services Market

An important trend in the Computing Power Market is the increasing popularity of cloud computing. Governments worldwide are emphasizing cloud computing and digital transformation initiatives. For instance, projects like Smart Abu Dhabi and Smart Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) promote cloud computing adoption and stimulate demand for these systems. Additionally, the work-from-home trend, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to enhanced high-performance computing power limitations through solutions like data analysis. This trend reflects the adaptability and relevance of the market in evolving work environments.

Regional Analysis

The Computing Power Market exhibits regional variations in its dynamics. North America leads the market, driven by its emphasis on technological advancements and robust data security measures. This region is a hub for technological innovation and is characterized by the presence of major global enterprises and SMEs that adopt HPC systems to address technical challenges.

North America’s commitment to innovation and technological adoption has propelled the adoption of high-performance computing systems. Major enterprises, such as Boeing and General Motors, coupled with SMEs, recognize the value of HPC systems in overcoming technical restraints and driving growth.

In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a significant player in the Computing Power Market, particularly in areas such as weather forecasting and scientific research. The region’s focus on digitization and technological adoption contributes to its growth potential. As businesses and governments in the Asia Pacific region continue to invest in high-performance computing, the market’s dynamics are expected to evolve further.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent participants in the Computing Power Market comprise Atos SE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu, Intel Corporation, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. These key market players play a pivotal role in influencing the market landscape through strategic initiatives, product advancements, and collaborative partnerships.

Their significant presence and impact highlight the competitive dynamics of the market. These companies stand at the forefront of innovation, spearheading the creation of high-performance computing solutions tailored to the diverse requirements of businesses and industries. Leveraging their expertise and market leadership, these entities emerge as critical contributors in this dynamic and ever-evolving industry. Their proactive engagement in shaping the market, be it through strategic initiatives, cutting-edge product development, or strategic partnerships, solidifies their position as key players in the Computing Power Market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 45.7 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 81.3 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 6.8% North America Revenue Share 38.1% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Several key factors are driving the growth of the Computing Power Market. Chief among them is the escalating demand for high-efficiency computing. In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, organizations across diverse industries seek faster and more efficient data processing capabilities to maintain competitiveness.

The evolution of virtualization technology has significantly contributed to this demand surge. Virtualization helps organizations optimize their computing resources to increase efficiency and lower operational costs. As IT continues its rapid expansion and diversification, high-performance computing solutions become ever more essential.

Hybrid high-performance computing (HPC) solutions have gained great traction over recent years. These powerful computing systems specialize in processing vast volumes of data quickly, making them popular with academic institutions, government agencies, energy companies and defense agencies. Their widespread adoption across these sectors has been instrumental in shaping and growing the high-performance computing industry as a whole.

Market Restraints

While the Computing Power Market presents promising growth opportunities, it also faces certain restraints. One notable challenge is the escalating concerns regarding cybersecurity. As the use of HPC systems expands, the market is exposed to multiple potential security threats. HPC environments consist of heterogeneous systems, requiring multiple management systems to operate securely.

Unfortunately, the implementation of security policies and management processes has lagged, leading to vulnerabilities without corresponding benefits. Addressing these security concerns is crucial to sustaining the market’s growth. Organizations and governments must invest in robust cybersecurity measures to mitigate potential risks associated with high-performance computing.

Market Opportunities

The Computing Power Market presents substantial growth opportunities in a variety of industries, both within the United States and globally. High-performance computing has served as the catalyst for innovation in areas like automotive, aerospace and healthcare, finance and many more. These industries rely on high-performance computing to transform the way they offer their services and products. The inherent capability of high-performance computing systems to speed up complicated business processes, is an important instrument for companies seeking productivity and effectiveness.

Expected growth in the need for supercomputing in the coming years is driven by the need for faster data processing, higher computational capabilities, as well as increased efficiency in operations. Companies that invest wisely in high-performance computing systems are set to get an edge in the market, opening new possibilities to innovate and encouraging sustainable growth.

Report Segmentation of the System Integration Services Market

Component Analysis

The Computing Power Market is composed of several pivotal components, each playing a crucial role in its functionality and expansion. These components encompass Servers, Software, Services, and Other Components. Among these, Servers notably occupy a dominant position in the market. The escalating prevalence of data centers and the growing presence of small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) are key drivers behind the heightened demand for servers. Given the imperative for efficient data processing capabilities, servers emerge as a vital component within the Computing Power Market.

The Services segment constitutes another significant contributor to the market’s dynamics. This segment encompasses maintenance, management, and support services, which are integral during the installation and ongoing operation of high-performance computing (HPC) systems. HPC vendors offer support to ensure the seamless functionality of these systems, addressing any issues that may arise during their use. This comprehensive suite of services underscores the importance of the Services segment in maintaining the robustness and reliability of the Computing Power Market.

Deployment Mode Analysis

The choice of deployment mode is a critical decision for businesses operating in the Computing Power Market. The market is primarily divided into two deployment modes: On-Premise and Cloud. On-Premise deployment remains a preferred choice for many organizations due to concerns about data security. Enterprises are cautious about the safety of their sensitive data, especially with government regulations in place.

Cloud deployment, however, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. The cloud offers numerous advantages, including cost-cutting potential and operational efficiency benefits. The flexibility and scalability of cloud computing provide a compelling choice for companies looking to lower expenses for operations and reduce the requirement for more computing resources in-house. As cloud computing grows and become more reliable, it is likely to become more prominent within the Computing Power Market.

End-User Analysis

The Computing Power Market serves a diverse range of end-users, each with its unique requirements and challenges. These end-users include BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Transportation, Government & Defense, Education & Research, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Bioscience, and Other End-Users.

Among these, the Manufacturing sector stands out as a dominant player in the market. Manufacturing processes are often time-consuming and computation-intensive. To address these challenges, the industry adopts HPC systems and CAD (Computer-Aided Design) software. These technologies enhance performance, improve computational speeds, and provide quick data access, contributing to increased efficiency and competitiveness within the sector.

The Government & Defense sector is another prominent player in the Computing Power Market. Governments and defense agencies are increasingly leveraging high-performance computing to support digitization initiatives and contribute to economic development. These agencies adopt progressive IT solutions to improve computing efficiency, enhance security measures, and drive technological advancements.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Servers

Software

Services

Other Components

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-Users

BFSI

Gaming

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Transportation

Government & Defense

Education & Research

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Bioscience

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Top 10 Biggest Companies in Computing Power Market

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Atos SE

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Developments

In December 2022, IBM released IBM App Connect Enterprise SaaS on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, an iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) solution enabling businesses to connect and automate their systems.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

