Dallas, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today a $0.05 per share increase in its regular quarterly dividend. CompX’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock, payable on March 19, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2024.
CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.
* * * *
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
