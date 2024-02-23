RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, March 6th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at https://edge.media- server.com/mmc/p/z7odmktt, or participate via telephone by registering in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIaa5cc4773d254d0caf9cc9fd04835b6a. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at https://ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Investors

John Tinker

Comscore, Inc.

212-203-2129

[email protected]

Media

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

917-213-2032

[email protected]