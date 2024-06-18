Solutions Partnership Adds Enhanced Sales, Integration and Management Services Capabilities for COMSovereign’s Full Portfolio of Hardware and Software Offerings

TUCSON, AZ, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTC: COMS and COMSP) (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that it has added Intelligent Waves (IW) as a new solutions partner for its full array of hardware and software solutions and products as it seeks to expand its sales into the large Government and Department of Defense (DoD) markets.

Intelligent Waves is a leading integrator that delivers mission-focused, multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network and systems engineering, software development, and platform mission support. IW has supported the needs of multiple federal agencies including the Department of Defense for nearly two decades under multiple contract vehicles for the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.

“For over 18 years, Intelligent Waves has built its reputation on the strength of its ability to provide advanced technology integration expertise to the U.S. DoD, one of the world’s largest and most demanding Government customers. As a specialist in serving the government sector, we look forward to their support as we seek to expand our access to this large and important market,” said David Knight , CEO and President of COMSovereign.

Under the terms of the agreement, IW will serve as an authorized solutions partner of COMSovereign’s full array of secure 5G wireless connectivity and aerostat/drone platforms. IW will also support the sales of the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cloud-based network change monitoring and compliance software from the Company’s partner, SIFF.IO . As a specialized provider of communications, security and networking technologies supporting the U.S. DoD, IW will serve as the Company’s integration and management services provider supporting sales to the U.S. Government.

Tony Crescenzo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Waves, stated, “COMSovereign’s exceptional assortment of innovative ‘Made in the USA’ hardware and software technologies and platforms can offer secure connectivity and capabilities to end users regardless of their location. This is why we are excited to apply our expertise and experience to meet the specific needs of government clients as COMSovereign’s newest solutions partner.”

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter .

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTC: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com .

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expects,” “may,” “looks to,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “on condition,” “target,” “see,” “potential,” “estimates,” “preliminary,” or “anticipates” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company’s results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investor Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

813-334-9745

[email protected]

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

Media Relations for Intelligent Waves

Gal Borenstein, CEO

The Borenstein Group

703-385-8178 x70