VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”), an innovator of technologies that enable systemic decarbonization, today announced its recent Q1 2023 operational highlights.

“Over the past three months, we monetized non-strategic assets and positioned ourselves to meet or exceed our $30 million target this year. We have also advanced our fuels, metals, and mining lines of business, and GenMat, our strategic investee, announced a customer demonstration of their physics-based general artificial intelligence capabilities. We are excited that all of this drives our commercializations,” said Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s executive chairman and chief executive officer.

Selected Strategic Highlights from the First Quarter 2023

Comstock Fuels

“Our fuels team is unblocking the most meaningful bottleneck in renewable fuel production with proven breakthrough lignocellulosic fuel technology and patented woody-biomass-based feedstock processing solutions,” stated David Winsness, President of Comstock Fuels. “Our team recently demonstrated commercial readiness with unprecedented yields approaching 100 gallons of fuel per dry ton of feedstock on a gasoline gallon equivalent basis.”

Advanced our grant award from the U.S. Department of Energy of Comstock’s $2,000,000 grant application to build a pre-pilot scale system to demonstrate one of Comstock’s unique new pathways to produce renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, gasoline, and marine fuel from forestry residues and other forms of lignocellulosic biomass at dramatically improved yield, efficiency, and cost in comparison to known methods.

Presented at the 2023 Advanced Bioeconomy Leadership Conference, where David Winsness, president of our fuels business, received a leadership award for his bioeconomy contributions and was named to The 2023 Bioeconomy 500.

Advanced our current process such that we can now turn one tonne of woody biomass into more than 45 GGE (gasoline gallon equivalent), of cellulose derived fuels and more than 50 GGE of Bioleum™ derived fuels.

“We are focused on commercialization. Execution of one or more license agreements with operationally experienced, technologically sophisticated, and well capitalized customers is a top 2023 objective, with each license potentially creating more than 20 years of recurring royalty revenue with material upfront engineering fees,” stated De Gasperis.

Comstock Metals

“The world is focused on electrification to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and carbon emissions,” said Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, President of Comstock Metals. “Voluminous amounts of photovoltaic materials are already being removed from large solar fields, effectively creating an immediate and rapidly growing market over the next five years. We are now engaged in sourcing photovoltaics waste materials for processing and foresee a rapid path forward to achieving positive cash flow in 2024, all while creating the foundation for recycling lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and the broader population of electrification products.”

Appointed Dr. Fortunato Villamagna as the President of Comstock Metals Corporation, the entity that owns LINICO Corporation, the Company’s lithium-ion battery metals recycling business.

Presented on the topic of manufacturing in the electrification supply chain at the inaugural Nevada Clean Energy & Transportation Conference hosted by Nevada Battery Coalition.

Advanced the strategic sale of its facility at 2500 Peru Drive, McCarran, Nevada, for a gross price of $27.6 million.

Commenced pre-permitting activities of the Company’s proprietary processing and recycling system in Nevada.

“Securing revenue generating supply commitments in our expanded metals recycling business is a key objective for 2023,” added Mr. De Gasperis. “Sourcing photovoltaics now presents us with a better, safer, and faster cash flowing plan.”

Comstock Mining

“With gold well over $2,000, we are keen to expand the value of our precious metal resources by combining our expansive mineral data repository with GenMat’s advanced hyperspectral orbital imaging and generative artificial intelligence solutions to enable faster and larger mineral discovery, for a fraction of the cost of conventional exploration,” continued Mr. De Gasperis.

Presented Comstock’s and GenMat’s capabilities at both the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, the world’s largest resource investment conference dedicated to resource exploration and development and the Prospectors and Developers Association Conference in Toronto, Canada, one of the world largest mining conferences.

Advanced preparations for the 200-acre site for battery storage in Mound House, Nevada.

GenMat is accelerating the commercialization of disruptive AI generated materials with the help of quantum-probabilistic software solutions that integrate proprietary hyperspectral technology solutions that (a) increase certainty in mineral discovery targets, (b) reduce costs of traditional drill programs, with ground penetrating scans and analytics, and (c) increase discernment for categorizing mineral resources and plans on launching a hyperspectral imager into orbit for mineral imaging later this year.

Artificial Intelligence

“Our goal is to build and commercialize artificial general intelligence for physics with powerful, science-based capabilities when compared to other known large language and other conventional AI models,” stated Deep Prasad, GenMat’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our AGI will enable the sensing, simulation, and engineering of matter at speeds previously unimaginable.”

Developed and launched a new, generative AI for physics to simulate critical properties of known materials during calibration testing late last year. Remarkably, GenMat also used its AI to simulate new material characteristics.

GenMat’s physics-based generative AI models can be deployed today, for commercial use on GenMat’s existing high-performance computing platform, well before quantum computers become mainstream.

In 2023, GenMat will, among other things, elevate new material simulation to commercial readiness by synthesizing and directly testing new AI simulated materials in high value applications with early adopting customers.

Corporate and Selected Financial Results

“We are leveraging our entire platform, including fuels, metals, generative AI and mining, to break new ground and generate significant revenue growth, starting in 2023,” said De Gasperis. “Our businesses operate as one system, with each business having fully dedicated leaders, teams, and plans for 2023 revenue growth. We believe the value creation and impact on our stakeholders from all of our business will be enormous. Our recent and planned asset sales are now funding this growth.”

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net loss was $5,681,742 or $(0.06) per share, as compared to a net loss of $6,547,023 or $(0.09) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Total assets were $104,991,305 as of March 31, 2023 compared to total assets of $100,053,759 as of December 31, 2022.

Debt was $7,073,939 on March 31, 2023 compared to debt at December 31, 2022 of $7,917,333.

Cash and cash equivalents were $8,105,256 and $2,521,772 on March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Outstanding common shares were 103,035,152 at March 31, 2023, and 102,707,603 at May 3, 2023.

Upcoming Events

Comstock is hosting its 2023 Annual Virtual Shareholder Meeting online via webcast Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM, Pacific Time. Shareholders of record on March 31, 2023, will be able to vote and submit questions online during the meeting. Even if you plan to attend the Comstock Inc. 2023 Virtual Shareholder Meeting online; however, we encourage you to vote your shares by proxy as soon as practical at www.ProxyVote.com

If you would like to attend the Annual Virtual Shareholder Meeting online, you must use your 16-digit control number from your proxy card that was mailed to you. Please log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LODE2023.

The Company is also planning much broader activities during its Virtual Investor Day online June 28, 2023. More details for this event will be made available soon on the Company’s website Investors page.

Conference Call Details

Comstock will host a conference call today, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 4:15 p.m. ET to report its First Quarter 2023 results and business update. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time: 4:15 pm ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? There will be an allotted time following the live presentation for a Q&A session. Unaddressed questions will be reviewed by management and responded to accordingly. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form (linked above) or by email at: ir@comstockinc.com.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) commercializes technologies that enable systemic decarbonization by efficiently converting under-utilized natural resources into renewable energy products, and by leveraging physics based artificial intelligence for more efficient and effective mineral and materials discovery.

To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither this press release nor any related calls or discussions constitutes an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation with respect to any securities of the Company, the fund, or any other issuer.

Source: Comstock Inc.