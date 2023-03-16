Completes Integration, Validates Breakthrough Technologies, Proves Commercial Readiness of Technologies

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”), an innovator of technologies that enable systemic decarbonization, today announced its full year 2022 results, summary of achievements completed in 2022, and our 2023 business outlook.

“During 2022, we integrated our acquisitions, achieved extraordinary technological breakthroughs, advanced each business, and monetized non-strategic assets,” said Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s executive chairman and chief executive officer.

Selected Strategic Highlights from 2022

The following is a selection of strategic highlights from the year:

Cellulosic Fuels

“Our renewable fuels team recently demonstrated commercial readiness with extraordinary yields approaching 100 gallons of advanced carbon neutral fuels per dry tonne of woody biomass on a gasoline gallon equivalent basis,” added De Gasperis.

Upgraded and commissioned the Company’s demonstration system and commenced production and shipping of biointermediate product samples to qualified prospective customers.

Actively engaged discussions and technical validation processes with multiple globally recognized renewable fuel producers towards the execution of licensing agreements.

Initiated additional fuel pathway development projects with the potential to increase yields beyond 100 gallons per dry tonne on a gasoline gallon equivalent basis.

Selected for a U.S. Department of Energy grant to demonstrate yield, economics, and decarbonization impact of one novel pathway utilizing our process in collaboration with a world-class team of partners.

Artificial Intelligence

De Gasperis continued: “We are very excited about the recent developments from our 48.18% owned investment in Quantum Generative Materials LLC (“GenMat,”), including the near-term commercialization of their system with leading enterprise customers that can utilize GenMat’s advanced materials simulation and synthesis capabilities.”

Developed a proprietary generative artificial intelligence that simulates known and new materials in an exponentially shorter time than traditional methods allow, including crucial properties such as electrical and thermal conductivity, heat capacity, band gap, formation energies, magnetic properties, and many more.

Assembled a world-class interdisciplinary team of material scientists, computational chemists, quantum physicists, and machine learning engineers that develop machine learning models for electronic structure calculations, molecular dynamics simulations, and multi-scale simulations, and then validate those models.

Deployed a state-of-the-art high-performance computing platform with the capacity to conduct physics-based, high-throughput material simulations at workloads comparable to many conventional supercomputers.

Metal Recycling

“We designed, built and operated a pilot system validating our lithium-ion battery (“LIB”) recycling technologies for use in efficiently crushing, conditioning, and extracting high purity black mass from LIB cells, elevating our technology readiness to level 5” added De Gasperis. “Production of black mass concentrates with lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite was confirmed.”

Expanded technical and operational leadership for metals recycling, including Dr. Fortunato Villamagna.

Received unprecedented Conditional Use Permit to operate a universal waste storage facility.

Opportunistically monetized un-needed facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center for gross proceeds of $27 million, eliminating liabilities of $12.0 million, and generating net cash proceeds of over $12.5 million.

Mining and Minerals

De Gasperis added: “We reconsolidated and now control twelve square miles of patented mining claims, unpatented mining claims, and surface parcels, covering six and a half miles of continuous mineral strike length within the historic Comstock Lode district, and our permitted crushing, processing, and refining infrastructure while significantly expanded our mineral resources.”

Published a technical report, independently authored by Behre Dolbear, for the Dayton Consolidated Project (“Dayton”) expanding gold and silver mineral resources, in compliance with SEC S-K 1300 guidelines.

Reconsolidated our mineral properties, increasing total owned, published mineral resources to include Measured and Indicated resources containing 605,000 ounces of gold and 5,880,000 ounces of silver, plus additional Inferred resources containing 297,000 ounces of gold and 2,572,000 ounces of silver.

Developed continued exploration plans leveraging hyperspectral imaging and AI-enabled high precision analytics licensed from GenMat to efficiently expand, enhance, and prove the value of the resource.

Corporate and Selected Financial Results

“Our significant investments in research, development, and technology readiness in 2022 have positioned us to execute commercial agreements and move to revenue generation in each of our businesses,” said De Gasperis. “With major asset sales announced delivering more than $14 million in cash proceeds, and an additional $20 million in pending and planned asset sales for this year, the Company has alleviated the need for continued equity issuances at these levels.”

Loss from operations was $19.4 million in 2022, as compared to a loss of $6.4 million in 2021, primarily resulting from increases in research and development of approximately $6.6 million, and selling, general and administrative expenses of $4.7 million relating to the Company’s acquired technologies.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $46.7 million or a loss of $0.62 per share as compared to a 2021 net loss of $24.6 million of a loss of $0.49 per share. The increase of $22.2 million was primarily the result of the increase in expenses above, as well as $8.9 million increase in impairments of goodwill and intangibles, $1.5 million increase in interest expense, and a $5.7 million reduction from a 2021 deferred income tax benefit, offset by a $5.7 million reduced loss from changes in the value of derivative liabilities.

Debt was $7.9 million and $4.5 million at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Cash and equivalents were $2.5 million and $5.9 million on December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Outstanding common shares were 91,442,018 at December 31, 2022, and 101,673,430 at March 16, 2023.

Outlook for 2023

“2021 and 2022 were about technology development and readiness, and 2023 is all about commercialization,” said De Gasperis. “Our commercial ready TRL 6 biorefining technologies offer unprecedented performance for our prospective customers, and we are actively pursuing revenue producing licensing opportunities with globally recognized renewable fuel producers. Executing licenses for use of Comstock’s biorefining technologies is Comstock’s top priority for 2023, while our metals and generative AI solutions have made incredible leaps forward with the goal of readiness first and customers in 2023.”

Commercialization

Comstock’s team has decades of diverse technology development and commercialization experience. The Company uses a disciplined approach to devising, qualifying, and elevating innovations from conception through increasing degrees of commercial readiness. The Company has adopted a widely used Technology Readiness Level (“TRL”) measurement system for objectively assessing Comstock’s progress, risks, investment qualifications, and commercial maturity.

There are nine readiness levels on the TRL scale, starting with TRL 1. Progression up the scale requires achievement of “SMART” milestones that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Timely. Proof of concept occurs at TRL 3. TRL 4 and 5 involve increasing degrees of process validation. TRL 6 is the first true demonstration of commercial readiness. TRL 7 and 8 involve various functional prototypes and pilots with increasing fidelity and sophistication. A TRL 9 technology is commercially mature and fully deployed. Depending on the technology and other applicable factors, revenue can commence at TRL 6 for early adoption by sophisticated commercial clients with continued development to TRL 7, 8, and 9.

The following chart summarizes the change in TRL status over the past year, and the objectives for 2023:

Line of Business Technology 12/2021 12/2022 12/2023

Goal Cellulosic Fuels Conversion of under-utilized woody biomass into renewable fuels at high yield TRL 4 TRL 6 TRL 7 Artificial Intelligence Generative AI that simulates new materials at exponentially increased speed TRL 3 TRL 4 TRL 6 Metals Scalable extraction of purified black mass concentrate from lithium-ion batteries TRL 2 TRL 5 TRL 6 Mining Technology Dramatically reduced exploration costs with hyperspectral imaging and AI-based analytics TRL 0 TRL 2 TRL 3

Comstock’s SMART milestones and commercialization process involve meticulous planning that is informed by many factors, including the total addressable markets, their growth rates, and the speed that the Company can initiate and increase revenue.

Cellulosic Fuels

Most current forms of renewable fuel draw from the same pool of conventional feedstocks, including corn and vegetable oils in the U.S., but the entire available supply of those feedstocks could only meet a small fraction of the demand for renewable fuels. Comstock’s patented and patent-pending biorefining technologies unblock that constraint by converting abundant but underutilized lignocellulosic or “woody” biomass into biointermediates for refining drop-in and other renewable fuels.

The Company’s objectives for 2023 include:

Executing one or more early adopter license agreements and commencing development on commercial scale projects for operationally experienced, technologically sophisticated, and well capitalized customers.

Completion of full technical documentation and engineering submittal packages.

Completion of an independent lifecycle carbon analysis to prove the carbon emissions reduction benefits of the fuels produced with Comstock’s processes.

Continuous operation of the integrated biointermediate production process at the Company’s demonstration plant for sufficient time to achieve and broadly demonstrate TRL 7.

Each license agreement for a commercial production facility will create 15 to 20 years of recurring royalty revenue for the Company in addition to upfront fees for design and engineering.

Artificial Intelligence

Investment in artificial intelligence (“AI”) is a crucial component of Comstock’s technology innovation strategy. GenMat develops and commercializes cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence models for the discovery and manipulation of matter. This includes generative AI models that can be employed today, for commercial use on GenMat’s existing high-performance computing platform, well before quantum computers become mainstream.

GenMat’s AI operates similarly to the large language models widely discussed in the media today, but instead of words and language, it uses atoms and molecules to generate physical systems and harness math and science to discover new materials in an exponentially shorter time than traditional methods allow. To put this into perspective, new material discovery typically takes many years and many millions of dollars. GenMat’s AI will simulate thousands of unique new materials in seconds.

GenMat’s objectives for 2023 include:

Elevate new material simulation to TRL 6 by synthesizing and directly testing the AI’s simulated materials to confirm the precision and accuracy of those simulations.

Commercialize an enterprise-oriented API and other generative AI solutions to early adopter enterprise clients for advanced materials simulation and synthesis.

Launch and make operational a space-based hyperspectral imaging sensor for mineral discovery applications.

While the Company can’t be precise about exactly when GenMat will initiate revenue, GenMat’s technologies are maturing much faster than anticipated when the Company invested in GenMat in 2021, and the Company is eagerly anticipating Comstock’s own uses of GenMat’s AI for new material innovations and other strategic use cases.

Mining and Minerals

The Company has amassed the single largest known repository of historical and current geological data on the Comstock mineral district, including extensive geophysical surveys, geological mapping, sampling, and drilling data and published updated SK-1300 technical reports on the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas.

The Company’s objectives for 2023 include:

Publish preliminary economic assessments for both the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas.

Develop, in collaboration with GenMat, a next-generation geostatistical digital twin model of the Dayton resource area using the Company’s existing geologic and geophysical data.

The Company’s 2023 efforts will enhance Comstock’s gold and silver resources progressing toward full economic feasibility.

Metal Recycling

Resource scarcity and supply are generally the main drivers for battery recycling. From a market perspective, what is often missed is that electric vehicle batteries are only one of many metals-based products that can contain high concentrations of valuable metals that currently cause massive amounts of pollution if simply landfilled at the end of life with no metal recovery.

Comstock Metals objectives for 2023 include:

Physically reposition and broaden the addressable market for commercialization of our metals recycling.

Advancing the technology readiness for broader material recycling, including photovoltaics and more.

De Gasperis concluded: “We opportunistically and profitably monetized an asset that has enabled us to strategically reposition this high growth business into a broader and more efficiently integrated regional platform in northern Nevada. Fortunato has already identified broader supply opportunities, revenue potentials and expanded high-growth markets well beyond lithium-ion batteries. We will enthusiastically share more specific objectives for 2023, in the near coming months.”

About Comstock

Comstock (NYSE: LODE) innovates technologies that contribute to global decarbonization by efficiently converting under-utilized natural resources into renewable energy products. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

