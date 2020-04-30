Comstock Environmental Expands Mid-Atlantic Presence

Environmental Services Firms Combine Expertise and Operations to Serve Mid-Atlantic Region

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Environmental , an environmental engineering and consulting firm, announced today that Green Street Environmental, a Baltimore, MD based environmental firm providing Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Services, environmental due diligence and remediation services will be merged into Comstock Environmental’s operations. The integration solidifies Comstock Environmental’ s footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and supports the company’s goal to become one of the premier environmental services firms in the region.

“We are excited to welcome the Green Street Environmental (GSE) team to the Comstock family,” said John Buzan, President of Comstock Environmental. “Over the past year, I have come to know Scott Rifken and Bill Motley and their team and have been continuously impressed with their professionalism, performance, and client relationships. Their experience and expertise in the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sector will bolster our existing indoor air quality services including COVID-19 response. In addition, Green Street’s relationships with both Maryland’s private and public sectors will provide Comstock Environmental with strategic advantages in the marketplace. CES is emerging as a leader in the environmental services industry throughout the mid-Atlantic and northeast regions.”

Green Street Environmental’s strong foot hold in the Baltimore and DC markets provides Comstock Environmental with clear synergies with its existing service lines, as well as additional new service lines to offer its customers. The addition of Green Street also provides critical geographic continuity with our existing offices in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“Green Street brings a team with a tremendous amount of experience in the environmental industry as well as numerous long-term relationships which will be expanded through our newly formed relationship with Comstock Environmental,” said Scott Rifkin, President of Green Street Environmental. “We are very excited to join the Comstock family.”

Comstock Environmental’s Response to Covid-19

Comstock Environmental provides emergency response coordination and implementation for buildings and facilities exposed to COVID-19 in conjunction with local, federal and state authorities and the CDC. Their cleaning protocols and implementation guidelines can help reduce the risk of infection or illness, cross-contamination, and downtime in operations. For more information, visit Comstock Environmental.

About Comstock Environmental

Comstock Environmental is an environmental engineering and consulting firm with licensed experts specializing in environmental due diligence, contamination remediation, and industrial hygiene services across the construction, manufacturing and industrial, and petroleum/petrochemical sectors across the Mid-Atlantic. With locations in Reston, VA, Philadelphia, PA, and Baltimore, MD, Comstock Environmental also offers regulatory compliance, site characterization and remediation, storage tank management services and waste management services. Comstock Environmental is a wholly owned subsidiary of Comstock Holding Companies, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI. For more information, visit Comstock Companies.

