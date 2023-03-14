VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. David Winsness, President of Comstock Fuels, will attend and present at the 2023 Advanced Bioeconomy Leadership Conference (ABLC) on March 22, 2023, at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The ABLC brings together industry, technology, and policy leaders at the forefront of the circular bioeconomy, including in the advanced and renewable biofuels, sustainable aviation, and materials sectors, spotlighting applied technologies that accelerate best-in-class commercialization opportunities and breakthrough product development. Mr. Winsness, who was recognized for his leadership contributions to the bioeconomy’s development and project deployment and named to The 2023 Bioeconomy 500 by Biofuels Digest in February, will receive his award at the ABLC and present at the Sustainable Futures Summit on Wednesday, March 22nd at 1:45 p.m. (EDT).

Enabling Net Zero Mobility

Renewable fuels provide a critical enabler for decarbonization, however, most of the existing U.S. renewable fuel refineries draw from the same limited pool of limited feedstocks. Comstock’s technologies resolve that constraint by unlocking abundant unused woody biomass feedstocks that leverage the Earth’s natural carbon cycle and create extraordinary financial incentives.

Extremely High Yields

Comstock’s patented processing technology efficiently pulps and separates wood into two biointermediates that can be converted into carbon neutral transportation fuels at extremely high yields. The first biointermediate is a cellulosic C6 sugar that can be used by existing corn ethanol or other fermentation facilities to produce more than 80 gallons of advanced cellulosic ethanol or 45 gallons of sustainable aviation fuel per tonne of woody biomass. The second biointermediate is a unique blend of hydrocarbons called Bioleum™ that can be hydrotreated into more than an additional 50 gallons of renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, and gasoline per tonne of the same biomass.

Mr. Winsness said, “Comstock’s breakthrough cellulosic technology enables our licensees to lead in fuel production efficiency and output, with best-in-class yields now approaching 100 gallons of fuel per tonne of the same biomass, easily exceeding all known alternatives for processing woody biomass and contributing to net zero mobility.”

Comstock’s cellulosic fuels technologies are available for licensing to qualified early adopter partners. Additional information is available at www.comstockfuels.com.

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock (NYSE: LODE) innovates technologies that contribute to global decarbonization and circularity by efficiently converting under-utilized natural resources into renewable fuels and electrification products that contribute to balancing global uses and emissions of carbon. The Company intends to achieve exponential growth and extraordinary financial, natural, and social gains by building, owning, and operating a fleet of advanced carbon neutral extraction and refining facilities, by selling an array of complementary process solutions and related services, and by licensing selected technologies to qualified strategic partners. To learn more, please also visit www.comstock.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Occurrence of such events or circumstances could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, or the market price of our securities. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Except as may be required by securities or other law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither this press release nor any related calls or discussions constitutes an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation with respect to any securities of the Company, the fund, or any other issuer.

Comstock Inc. Corrado De Gasperis Zach Spencer P.O. Box 1118 Executive Chairman & CEO Director of External Relations Virginia City, NV 89440 Tel (775) 847-4755 Tel (775) 847-5272 Ext.151 www.comstockinc.com degasperis@comstockinc.com questions@comstockinc.com

