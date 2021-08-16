Comstock Holding Companies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Asset Management Platform Driving Growth in Revenue, Earnings, and Balance Sheet

WASHINGTON, D.C. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On August 16, 2021, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHCI) (the “Company”), announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:

Highlights of Second Quarter 2021:

Net income increased by 850% to $11.2 million during the second quarter 2021, as compared to $1.2 million during the same period of the prior year

Total revenue increased by 40% to $6.3 million during the second quarter 2021, as compared to $4.5 million during the same period of the prior year

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $10.2 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $7.0 million as of December 31, 2020

The significant increase in net income is attributable in part to deferred tax benefits realized in the current quarter as a result of the Company’s demonstrated ability to generate consistent positive results over the past 3 years since refocusing its operating platform and expectations that current operations will continue to generate future income

Highlights of First Half 2021:

Net income increased by 880% to $11.5 million during the first half 2021, as compared to $1.2 million during the same period of the prior year

Total revenue increased by 32% to $13.2 million during the first half 2021, as compared to $9.9 million during the same period of the prior year

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $10.2 million as of June 30, 2021, as compared to $3.2 million as of June 30, 2020

“Comstock’s results for the second quarter are driven by the strategy we adopted in early 2018 when we transformed our operating platform to focus on commercial real estate development, asset management and related services” said Christopher Clemente, Chairman and CEO of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. “Because of the consistency of our positive results over numerous quarters and the predictability provided by key asset management agreements, in Q2 Comstock met the criteria necessary to recover a portion of its previously discounted tax asset. I look forward to reporting on our continued progress on increasing assets under management and related revenue, and profitability which should result in the realization of additional portions of our tax asset in future periods.”

About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI. For more information, visit www.ComstockCompanies.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,205 $ 7,032 Trade receivables 26 62 Trade receivables – related parties 3,038 3,568 Prepaid and other assets 265 215 Current assets held for sale 4,100 1,477 Total current assets 17,634 12,354 Deferred income taxes, net 11,310 — Equity method investments at fair value 3,652 6,307 Fixed assets, net 188 170 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,582 7,914 Long term assets held for sale — 1,834 TOTAL ASSETS $ 40,366 $ 28,579 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accrued personnel costs $ 1,572 $ 2,333 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 664 854 Short term operating lease liabilities 592 569 Short term notes payable 48 5 Current liabilities held for sale 2,147 742 Total current liabilities 5,023 4,503 Long term notes payable – due to affiliates 5,500 5,500 Long term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 7,059 7,361 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 17,582 $ 17,364 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Series C preferred stock $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,440,690 issued and outstanding and liquidation preference of $17,203 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 $ 6,765 $ 6,765 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 59,779,750 shares authorized, 8,093,778 and 7,953,729 issued, and 8,008,208 and 7,868,159 outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 81 79 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 220,250 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 200,262 200,147 Treasury stock, at cost (85,570 shares Class A common stock) (2,662 ) (2,662 ) Accumulated deficit (181,664 ) (193,116 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 22,784 $ 11,215 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 40,366 $ 28,579





COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)