Comstock Holding Companies Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

Comstock Holding Companies Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

Nov. 16, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ:CHCI), announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017:

Highlights of Third Quarter 2017, as compared to Third Quarter 2016:

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(1.5) million, or $(0.45) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(1.1) million, or $(0.34) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2016;
  • Total revenue of $13.8 million, including $13.1 million from 24 home deliveries during the three months ended September 30, 2017, as compared to $13.1 million, including $12.9 million from 33 home deliveries during the three months ended September 30, 2016;
  • Average settlement price of $545,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to an average settlement price of $390,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016;
  • Backlog at September 30, 2017 of 27 units valued at $16.4 million, compared to 35 units valued at $16.4 million at September 30, 2016;
  • On July 17, 2017, the Company acquired all the business assets of Monridge Environmental, LLC through a newly formed entity, JK Environmental Services, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of CDS Capital Management, L.C., a subsidiary of Comstock. The total purchase price was $2.3 million.

Chairman and CEO, Christopher Clemente commented, “As previously disclosed, Comstock secured additional capital of $5.0 million subsequent to the close of the 3rd quarter. During the 3rd quarter, Comstock took the first step in a concerted effort to expand our footprint and generate new sources of revenue in the real estate services market by acquiring Monridge Environmental, LLC in a transaction that we believe will be accretive and provide a platform for additional expansion of the fee-for-service business model of our wholly owned subsidiary, Comstock Real Estate Services, LLC. Coupled with additional services that will include commercial mortgage brokerage, asset management, and related services, we believe that these new initiatives provide the Company additional means of utilizing our public company platform to generate new opportunities to enhance shareholder value.”  

COMSTOCK COMMUNITIES NOW OPEN

Comstock currently has 6 communities open for sale in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., including townhomes and single-family homes priced from the high $300s to the $900s.  For further details, see the attached Pipeline Report as of September 30, 2017, the Form 10-Q filed by the Company on November 16, 2017 or visit www.ComstockHomes.com.

COMSTOCK COMMUNITIES COMING SOON

In addition to the open communities, Comstock has two additional communities in various stages of planning and development.  The communities, located in Virginia, include townhomes to be priced from the low and mid-$300s.  For further details on the communities in planning, see the attached Pipeline Report as of September 30, 2017 and the Form 10-Q filed by the Company on November 16, 2017 or visit www.ComstockHomes.com.

About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Comstock is a multi-faceted real estate development and services company that builds a wide range of housing products under its Comstock Homes brand through its wholly owned subsidiary, Comstock Homes of Washington, LC. Our homebuilding activities are currently focused in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which is the sixth largest metropolitan statistical area in the United States, while providing real estate related services through our wholly owned subsidiary, Comstock Real Estate Services, LLC in the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas. Our track record of developing numerous successful new home communities and nearly 6,000 homes, together with our substantial experience in building a diverse range of products including apartments, single-family homes, townhomes, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise condominiums and mixed-use (residential and commercial) developments has positioned Comstock as a leading developer in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Comstock is a publicly traded company, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI. For more information about Comstock or its new home communities, please visit www.comstockholding.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking” statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect,” “will,” “should,” “seeks” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. Some factors which may affect the accuracy of the forward-looking statements apply generally to the real estate industry, while other factors apply directly to us. Any number of important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: completion of Comstock’s financial accounting and review procedures; general economic and market conditions, including interest rate levels; our ability to service our debt; inherent risks in investment in real estate; our ability to compete in the markets in which we operate; economic risks in the markets in which we operate, including actions related to government spending; delays in governmental approvals and/or land development activity at our projects; regulatory actions; fluctuations in operating results; our anticipated growth strategies; shortages and increased costs of labor or building materials; the availability and cost of land in desirable areas; adverse weather conditions or natural disasters; our ability to raise debt and equity capital and grow our operations on a profitable basis; and our continuing relationships with affiliates. Additional information concerning these and other important risk and uncertainties can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. Our actual results could differ materially from these projected or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Comstock claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for all forward-looking statements contained herein. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company:
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.
Christopher Conover, 703-230-1985
Chief Financial Officer

 

 
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
           
    September 30, 2017   December 31, 2016  
    (unaudited)      
ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,086     $ 5,761    
Restricted cash     1,014       1,238    
Trade receivables     1,332       613    
Real estate inventories     48,501       49,842    
Fixed assets, net     329       255    
Goodwill     1,702          
Other assets, net     1,049       2,112    
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 56,013     $ 59,821    
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 8,828     $ 7,721    
Notes payable – secured by real estate inventories, net of deferred financing charges     27,572       26,927    
Notes payable – due to affiliates, unsecured, net of discount and deferred financing charges     15,078       15,866    
Notes payable – unsecured, net of deferred financing charges     1,396       911    
Income taxes payable     29       19    
TOTAL LIABILITIES     52,903       51,444    
           
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)          
           
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)          
Series C preferred stock $0.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 579,158 and 0          
shares issued and liquidation preference of $2,896 and $0 at September 30, 2017 and          
December 31, 2016, respectively   $ 442     $    
Series B preferred stock $0.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 841,848          
shares issued and liquidation preference of $0 and $4,209 at September 30, 2017 and          
December 31, 2016, respectively           1,280    
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 11,038,071 shares authorized, 3,347,789          
and 3,035,922 issued, and outstanding, respectively     33       30    
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 220,250 and 390,500 shares     2       4    
authorized, issued, and outstanding, respectively          
Additional paid-in capital     177,374       176,251    
Treasury stock, at cost (85,570 shares Class A common stock)     (2,662 )     (2,662 )  
Accumulated deficit     (186,545 )     (184,778 )  
TOTAL COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. DEFICIT     (11,356 )     (9,875 )  
Non-controlling interests     14,466       18,252    
TOTAL EQUITY     3,110       8,377    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 56,013     $ 59,821    
           

 

 

 
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
                   
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
      2017       2016       2017       2016    
Revenues                  
Revenue—homebuilding   $ 13,076     $ 12,880     $ 33,375     $ 32,102    
Revenue—other     739       223       1,228       685    
Total revenue     13,815       13,103       34,603       32,787    
                   
Expenses                  
Cost of sales—homebuilding     12,482       11,985       30,804       29,815    
Cost of sales—other     846       85       1,366       329    
Impairment charges and recovery, net           91             91    
Sales and marketing     401       427       1,122       1,313    
General and administrative     1,263       1,236       3,735       4,151    
Interest and real estate tax expense     16       133       16       655    
Operating loss     (1,193 )     (854 )     (2,440 )     (3,567 )  
Other income, net     21       98       69       119    
Loss before income tax expense     (1,172 )     (756 )     (2,371 )     (3,448 )  
Income tax expense     (29 )           (29 )     (57 )  
Net loss     (1,201 )     (756 )     (2,400 )     (3,505 )  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests     309       290       (630 )     1,174    
Net loss attributable to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.     (1,510 )     (1,046 )     (1,770 )     (4,679 )  
Paid-in-kind dividends on Series B Preferred Stock           87       78       259    
Extinguishment of Series B Preferred Stock                 (1,011 )        
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (1,510 )   $ (1,133 )   $ (837 )   $ (4,938 )  
                   
Basic net loss per share   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.34 )   $ (0.25 )   $ (1.49 )  
Diluted net loss per share   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.34 )   $ (0.25 )   $ (1.49 )  
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     3,374       3,326       3,299       3,317    
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     3,374       3,326       3,299       3,317    
                   

 

                     
  Pipeline Report as of September 30, 2017  
Project State Product Type (1) Estimated
Units at
Completion 		 Units
Settled 		 Backlog (8)  Units
Owned
Unsold 		 Units Under
Control (2) 		 Total Units
Owned,
Unsettled and
Under Control 		 Average
New Order
Revenue Per
Unit to Date 		  
City Homes at the Hampshires DC SF   38   38   –    –    –    –  $   747  
Townes at the Hampshires (3) DC TH   73   73   –    –    –    –  $   551  
Estates at Falls Grove VA SF   19   19   –    –    –    –  $   545  
Townes at Falls Grove VA TH   110   110   –    –    –    –  $   304  
Townes at Shady Grove Metro MD TH   36   27   –    9   –    9 $   583  
Townes at Shady Grove Metro (4) MD SF   3   3   –    –    –    –  $   –   
Momentum | Shady Grove Metro (5) MD Condo   110   –    –    110   –    110 $   –   
Estates at Emerald Farms MD SF   84   84   –    –    –    –  $   426  
Townes at Maxwell Square MD TH   45   45   –    –    –    –  $   421  
Townes at Hallcrest VA TH   42   42   –    –    –    –  $   465  
Estates at Leeland VA SF   24   11   2   11   –    13 $   451  
Villas | Preserve at Two Rivers 28′ MD TH   6   6   –    –    –    –  $   458  
Villas | Preserve at Two Rivers 32′ MD TH   10   10   –    –    –    –  $   504  
Marrwood East (7) VA SF   35   13   16   6   –    22 $   638  
Townes at Totten Mews (6) DC TH   40   5   3   32   –    35 $   540  
The Towns at 1333 VA TH   18   2   –    16   –    16 $   948  
The Woods at Spring Ridge MD SF   21   1   6   14   –    20 $   674  
Solomons Choice MD SF   56   –    –    56   –    56 $   –   
Townes at Richmond Station VA TH   104   –    –    104   –    104 $   –   
Condominiums at Richmond Station VA MF   54   –    –    54   –    54 $   –   
Total       928   489   27   412       439    
                     
(1) “SF” means single family home, “TH” means townhouse, “Condo” means condominium, “MF” means multi-family.      
(2) Under land option purchase contract, not owned.                
(3) 3 of these units are subject to statutory affordable dwelling unit program.            
(4) Units are subject to statutory moderately priced dwelling unit program; not considered a separate community.      
(5) 16 of these units are subject to statutory moderately priced dwelling unit program.          
(6) 5 of these units are subject to statutory affordable dwelling unit program.            
(7) 1 of these units is subject to statutory affordable dwelling unit program.            
(8) “Backlog” means we have an executed order with a buyer but the settlement did not occur prior to report date.      
                     
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
