Comstock Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Results

March 31, 2022

  • Revenue increased 38% to $31.1 million in 2021 vs. $22.5 million in 2020
  • Net income from continuing operations of $16.0 million vs. $2.1 million in 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 68% to $5.8 million in 2021 vs. $3.4 million in 2020
  • Continued expansion of managed portfolio through acquisition and investment in two mixed-use, transit-oriented, luxury high-rise apartment assets in Rockville, Md.

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”) announced results today for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“Comstock’s 2021 was highlighted by growth of assets under management, revenue, and earnings,” said Christopher Clemente, Chairman and CEO. “The premium assets in our Anchor Portfolio continue to provide a foundation for positive top and bottom-line results. Our investments in newly acquired assets and expansion of third-party owned assets under management further enhance our ability to generate efficiencies of scale and drive revenue and earnings.”

Key Performance Metrics1

       
  FY 2021   FY 2020
Revenue $ 31,093     $ 22,487  
       
Income (loss) from operations $ 5,065     $ 2,654  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 16,039     $ 2,141  
       
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,798     $ 3,445  
       
Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 1.76     $ 0.25  
       
Managed Portfolio – # of assets   34       27  
       

1 All amounts represent continuing operations. Please see the included financial tables for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure

Highlights

  • Closed $312 million Blackstone refinance of developed Reston Station office towers (1900, 1902 and 1906 Reston Metro Plaza), generating net financing origination fees of ~$2.2 million.
  • Simultaneously closed on $43 million DivcoWest preferred equity for 1900, 1902 and 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, generating $0.4 million of investment origination fees.
  • Commenced phase 2 development on transit-oriented Reston Station; will include four new high-rise buildings consisting of more than 1.3 million square feet of office, residential, retail, entertainment, and hotel space set above a 1 million square foot commercial garage.
  • ~$11.3 million tax benefit from second quarter net operating loss valuation allowance release due to the reliability and predictability of the Company’s asset-ligh, leverage-light business plan to generate earnings
  • Expanded BLVD-branded residential portfolio through acquisition and investment in a 2 building, transit-oriented, luxury high-rise apartment complex consisting of 513 units, approximately 36,000 square feet of retail, and two commercial parking garages. The acquisition of BLVD Forty Four was completed in October 2021 and the acquisition of BLVD Ansel was completed in March 2022 and are the subject of a joint venture with Comstock Partners, LC, an affiliated privately-held company (CHCI co-investment of 5% equity in each property).
  • Expanded ParkX operations by adding 5 new managed garages in 2021.
  • Announced 85,000 square feet lease to Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) in 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, making the building 100% leased.
  • Secured buyer to complete divestiture of Comstock Environmental Services line of business (deal finalized on March 31, 2022).

About Comstock

Comstock is a leading developer and manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. As a vertically integrated and multi-faceted asset management and real estate services company, Comstock has designed, developed, constructed, acquired, and managed thousands of residential units and millions of square feet of commercial and mixed-use properties in since 1985, and has been selected by multiple jurisdictions as Master Developer of Public-Private Partnerships responsible for development of some of the largest transit-oriented developments in the Washington, DC region. Comstock provides a wide array of real estate-related services that include asset management, strategic capital markets advisory services, development and construction management, marketing and leasing services, office and retail property management, residential property management, and commercial garage management. Comstock is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHCI. For more information, please visit: ComstockCompanies.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This release may include “forward-looking” statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect,” “will,” “should,” “seeks” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. 

Investor Contact Media Contact  
Christopher Guthrie, CFO Shanna Wilson  
cguthrie@comstockcompanies.com shannakwilson@gmail.com
703-230-1292 917-674-3096


COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)

       
  December 31,
    2021       2020  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,823     $ 7,032  
Accounts receivable   46       62  
Accounts receivable – related parties   1,697       3,568  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   197       186  
Current assets held for sale   2,313       1,477  
Total current assets   20,076       12,325  
Fixed assets, net   264       170  
Investments in real estate ventures   4,702       6,307  
Operating lease assets   7,245       7,914  
Deferred income taxes, net   11,300        
Other assets   15       29  
Non-current assets held for sale         1,834  
Total assets $ 43,602     $ 28,579  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accrued personnel costs $ 3,468     $ 2,333  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   783       854  
Current operating lease liabilities   616       569  
Current loans payable         5  
Current liabilities held for sale   1,194       742  
Total current liabilities   6,061       4,503  
Credit facility – due to affiliates   5,500       5,500  
Operating lease liabilities   6,745       7,361  
Total liabilities   18,306       17,364  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Series C preferred stock; $0.01 par value; aggregate liquidation preference of $17,203; 20,000 shares authorized; 3,441 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020   6,765       6,765  
Class A common stock; $0.01 par value; 59,780 shares authorized; 8,102 and 7,954 issued, and 8,016 and 7,868 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively   81       79  
Class B common stock; $0.01 par value; 220 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020   2       2  
Additional paid-in capital   200,617       200,147  
Treasury stock, at cost (85,570 shares of Class A common stock)   (2,662 )     (2,662 )
Accumulated deficit   (179,507 )     (193,116 )
Total stockholders’ equity   25,296       11,215  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 43,602     $ 28,579  
       

COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)

  Year Ended December 31,
    2021       2020  
Revenue $ 31,093     $ 22,487  
Operating costs and expenses:      
Cost of revenue   24,649       18,445  
Selling, general, and administrative   1,285       1,314  
Depreciation and amortization   94       74  
Total operating costs and expenses   26,028       19,833  
Income (loss) from operations   5,065       2,654  
Other income (expense)      
Interest expense   (235 )     (344 )
Gain (loss) on real estate ventures   (14 )     (160 )
Other income (expense), net   6       16  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax   4,822       2,166  
Provision for (benefit from) income tax   (11,217 )     25  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   16,039       2,141  
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax   (2,430 )     (59 )
Net income (loss) $ 13,609     $ 2,082  
       
Weighted-average common stock outstanding:      
Basic   8,213       8,056  
Diluted   9,095       8,539  
       
Net income (loss) per share:      
Basic – Continuing operations $ 1.95     $ 0.27  
Basic – Discontinued operations   (0.29 )     (0.01 )
Basic net income (loss) per share $ 1.66     $ 0.26  
       
Diluted – Continuing operations $ 1.76     $ 0.25  
Diluted – Discontinued operations   (0.26 )     (0.01 )
Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.50     $ 0.24  
       


COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measure as measured in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

       
  Year Ended December 31,
    2021       2020  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 16,039     $ 2,141  
Interest expense, net   235       344  
Income taxes   (11,217 )     25  
Depreciation and amortization   94       74  
Stock-based compensation   633       701  
Gain (loss) on equity method investments   14       160  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,798     $ 3,445  
       

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations, excluding the impact of interest expense (net of interest income), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and gain (loss) on equity method investments.

We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate financial performance, analyze the underlying trends in our business and establish operational goals and forecasts that are used when allocating resources. We expect to compute Adjusted EBITDA consistently using the same methods each period.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure because it permits investors to better understand changes over comparative periods by providing financial results that are unaffected by certain non-cash items that are not considered by management to be indicative of our operational performance.
While we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors when evaluating our business, it is not prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and therefore should be considered supplemental in nature. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute, for other financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

