Breaking News
Home / Top News / Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Covey Park Energy Merger

Comstock Resources Announces Closing of Covey Park Energy Merger

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Frisco, TX, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

COMSTOCK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES CLOSING
OF COVEY PARK ENERGY MERGER

FRISCO, TX, July 16, 2019 – Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) (“Comstock” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC (“Covey Park”) in a cash and stock merger valued at approximately $2.2 billion.

As part of this transaction Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys Football Club Ltd, invested $475.0 million in the Company in exchange for 50,000,000 newly issued shares of Comstock common stock valued at $6.00 per share and $175.0 million of newly issued shares of convertible preferred stock of Comstock. This equity investment brings Mr. Jones’ total investment in Comstock to approximately $1.1 billion. Comstock also assumed Covey Park’s existing $625.0 million 7.5% senior notes, retired $380.0 million outstanding under Covey Park’s bank credit facility and redeemed all outstanding previously issued Covey Park preferred equity for $153.4 million.  Covey Park’s equity owners received $700.0 million in cash, $210.0 million of a newly issued convertible Comstock preferred stock and 28,833,000 shares of newly issued Comstock common stock valued at $6.00 per share. The total $385.0 million in newly issued preferred stock issued in the transaction has a quarterly cash dividend of 10% per annum and can be converted into shares of Comstock common stock at a conversion price of $4.00 per share on or after July 16, 2020.  The Company has the right to redeem the preferred stock at any time at face value plus accrued dividends.

The Company also entered into a new $2.5 billion revolving credit facility with eighteen banks.  Bank of Montreal is serving as administrative agent for the five year revolving credit facility which has an initial borrowing base of $1.575 billion.  The Company elected to set the committed borrowing base at $1.5 billion.  The merger transaction was funded with the proceeds from the equity contribution from Mr. Jones and borrowings under the new bank credit facility. 

Comstock’s Board of Directors was expanded following the merger to include Covey Park’s former Co-CEO John Jacobi and Jordan Marye, a Managing Partner of Denham Capital.  The Company’s management team will continue to be led by M. Jay Allison as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer and Roland Burns as President and Chief Financial Officer.  The go forward executive management team will include leaders from both Comstock and Covey Park and will include Dan Harrison as Chief Operating Officer; David Terry as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development; Patrick McGough as Vice President of Operations; Dan Presley as Vice President of Accounting, Controller and Treasurer; Mark Wilson as Vice President of Financial Reporting; LaRae Sanders as Vice President of Land; and Whitney Ward as Vice President of Marketing.  Russell Romoser, Vice President of Reservoir Engineering; Mike McBurney, Vice President of Marketing and Rick Singer, Vice President of Financial Reporting will continue to serve the Company through the transition period and plan to retire once the transition is complete.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as lead financial advisor to Comstock and BMO Capital Markets also acted as a financial advisor to Comstock and arranged the new bank credit facility.  Locke Lord LLP acted as legal advisor to Comstock.  BofA Merrill Lynch and Barclays acted as lead financial advisors to Covey Park.  Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC also provided financial advice to Covey Park.  Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Covey Park.

Comstock is a growing independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota. For more information, visit www.crkfrisco.com.  The company’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “CRK.”

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are based on managements current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein.  Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

CONTACT: Comstock Resources
Gary H. Guyton
Director of Planning and Investor Relations
972-668-8834
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.