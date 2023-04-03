FRISCO, TX, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) plans to release first quarter 2023 results on May 2, 2023 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on May 3, 2023 to discuss the first quarter results.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7639b1d21a9745e8b2011583a0365914. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fobwbsen.

A replay of the first quarter 2023 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on May 3, 2023. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fobwbsen.

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock’s website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

