COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FRISCO, TEXAS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release third quarter 2019 results on November 7, 2019 before the market opens and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT.
Dial-In: 844-776-7840
International Dial-In: 661-378-9538
Conference ID: 7814438
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y2onyp4c
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT November 7, 2019 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT November 14, 2019.
Replay Dial-In: 855-859-2056
International Dial-In: 404-537-3406
Conference ID: 7814438
About Comstock Resources:
Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota.
A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock’s website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.
CONTACT: Ron Mills VP of Finance and Investor Relations 972-668-8834 [email protected]
