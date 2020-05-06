COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Breaking News
FRISCO, TX, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Resources, Inc. (“Comstock” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. On July 16, 2019, Comstock completed the acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC (“Covey Park”). The Company’s financial results include the results of operations of Covey Park in the first quarter of 2020.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

For the first quarter of 2020, Comstock reported net income available to common stockholders of $30.0 million or $0.15 per diluted share. Net income available to common stockholders as adjusted to exclude certain items not related to normal operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was $23.6 million or $0.12 per diluted share. These items included $5.3 million in non-cash interest amortization resulting from adjusting debt assumed in the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; $2.5 million of non-cash accretion resulting from adjusting the preferred stock issued in connection with the Covey Park acquisition to fair value; and $16.5 million in unrealized hedging gains. 

Comstock produced 122.8 billion cubic feet (“Bcf”) of natural gas and 454,495 barrels of oil or 125.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (“Bcfe”) in the first quarter of 2020. Natural gas production averaged 1,349 million cubic feet (“MMcf”) per day, an increase of 270% over natural gas production in the first quarter of 2019. The growth in natural gas production was primarily attributable to the Covey Park acquisition and the successful results from Comstock’s Haynesville shale drilling activities in 2019 and 2020. Oil production in the first quarter of 2020 decreased to 4,994 barrels of oil per day from 9,005 barrels per day produced in the first quarter of 2019 due primarily to expected production declines from the Bakken Shale properties acquired in 2018. 

Comstock’s average realized natural gas price in the first quarter of 2020, including hedging, decreased to $2.04 per Mcf as compared to $2.87 per Mcf realized in the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s average realized oil price in the first quarter of 2020, including hedging, increased to $46.31 per barrel as compared to $45.78 per barrel in the first quarter of 2019. Oil and gas sales were $271.3 million (including realized hedging gains) in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to sales of $132.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. EBITDAX, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expense and other noncash expenses, of $201.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 108% over EBITDAX of $96.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The Company’s operating cash flow generated in the first quarter of 2020 of $156.0 million increased 120% over operating cash flow of $70.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Drilling Results

Total expenditures in the first quarter of 2020 for drilling and development activities were $130.5 million. Comstock spent $128.3 million to develop its Haynesville and Bossier shale properties, including $122.1 million on drilling and completing wells and an additional $6.2 million on other development activity. Comstock drilled 13 (9.6 net) horizontal operated Haynesville shale wells during the first three months of 2020, which had an average lateral length of approximately 9,200 feet. Comstock also participated in 7 (0.4 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter of 2020, Comstock had 21 (11.5 net) Haynesville shale wells turn to sales and had 32 (13.5 net) wells in the process of being completed or waiting to be completed.
     
Since its last operational update, Comstock reported on an additional twenty Haynesville shale wells. The average initial production rate of these wells was 24 MMcf per day. The wells had completed lateral lengths ranging from 4,574 feet to 9,885 feet, with an average completed lateral length of 8,758 feet.  Each well was tested at initial production rates of 15 to 32 MMcf per day.

Other Matters

“Our natural gas operations in East Texas and North Louisiana have not been adversely impacted by COVID-19 virus pandemic”, stated M. Jay Allison, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We have modified our procedures and practices to minimize unnecessary risk of exposure and prevent infection among our employees and our contractors. Our operations team has continued to execute on our drilling program with little disruption and production operations have not been impacted. While natural gas prices are expected to remain low in the near-term as we manage through an oversupplied market resulting from the winter heating season, we anticipate a much healthier supply and demand balance for natural gas later this year and in 2021. Our improved outlook for the natural gas markets is primarily driven by our expectation for significant declines in natural gas supply in 2020 and 2021 due to a continued reduction in natural gas directed drilling and completion activity and less associated gas production from reduced activity in oil basins driven by the very low oil prices post COVID-19.”

Following the end of the quarter, the Company completed its scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under its revolving bank credit facility, resulting in the bank group decreasing the borrowing base from $1.575 billion to $1.4 billion. The commitment level was reduced from $1.5 billion to $1.4 billion. The decrease is related to lowered oil and natural gas prices that the banks used to determine the borrowing base.

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on May 7, 2020, to discuss the first quarter of 2020 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to participate should visit the Company’s website at www.comstockresources.com for a live web cast or dial 844-776-7840 (international dial-in use 661-378-9538) and provide access code 8355627 when prompted. If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available approximately 24 hours following the completion of the call on Comstock’s website at www.comstockresources.com. The web replay will be available for approximately one week. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT May 7, 2020 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. May 14, 2020. To hear the replay, call 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 if calling from outside the US). The conference call access code is 8355627.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management‘s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company based in Frisco, Texas engaged in oil and gas acquisitions, exploration and development, and its assets are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota. The Company‘s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Revenues:                
Natural gas sales   $ 207,239     $ 90,132  
Oil sales     18,639       36,749  
Total oil and gas sales     225,878       126,881  
Operating expenses:                
Production taxes     5,567       5,939  
Gathering and transportation     28,411       7,430  
Lease operating     28,712       14,885  
Exploration     27        
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     110,425       37,590  
General and administrative     8,719       7,814  
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties           (1 )
Total operating expenses     181,861       73,657  
Operating income     44,017       53,224  
Other income (expenses):                
Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments     61,899       (7,657 )
Other income     313       93  
Interest expense     (52,810 )     (27,851 )
Total other income (expenses)     9,402       (35,415 )
Income before income taxes     53,419       17,809  
Provision for income taxes     (11,391 )     (4,234 )
Net income     42,028       13,575  
Preferred stock dividends and accretion     (12,072 )      
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 29,956     $ 13,575  
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic   $ 0.16     $ 0.13  
Diluted   $ 0.15     $ 0.13  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     188,916       105,457  
Diluted     285,166       105,457  

                                                                                                                                                                                       

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
OPERATING CASH FLOW:   2020     2019  
       
Net income   $ 42,028     $ 13,575  
Reconciling items:                
Deferred and non-current income taxes     11,330       4,352  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     110,425       37,590  
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments     (16,483 )     13,045  
Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs     7,199       1,574  
Stock-based compensation     1,430       648  
Exploration     27        
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties           (1 )
Operating cash flow     155,956       70,783  
Decrease in accounts receivable     54,297       10,783  
(Increase) decrease in other current assets     (3,828 )     1,577  
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses     (56,306 )     (8,428 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 150,119     $ 74,715  
                 
EBITDAX:                
Net income   $ 42,028     $ 13,575  
Interest expense     52,810       27,851  
Income taxes     11,391       4,234  
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization     110,425       37,590  
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments     (16,483 )     13,045  
Exploration     27        
Stock-based compensation     1,430       648  
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties           (1 )
Total EBITDAX   $ 201,628     $ 96,942  
                 
    As of     As of  
BALANCE SHEET:   March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 15,527     $ 18,532  
Derivative financial instruments     108,656       89,192  
Other current assets     150,489       195,849  
Property and equipment, net     4,029,113       4,008,803  
Other     339,956       344,746  
Total assets   $ 4,643,741     $ 4,657,122  
                 
Current liabilities   $ 327,619     $ 392,376  
Derivative financial instruments     4,380       4,220  
Long-term debt     2,507,284       2,500,132  
Deferred income taxes     223,104       211,772  
Asset retirement obligation     18,613       18,151  
Other non-current liabilities     6,265       7,866  
Preferred stock     382,083       379,583  
Stockholders’ equity     1,174,393       1,143,022  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,643,741     $ 4,657,122  

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020  
    Haynesville     Bakken     Other     Total  
Gas production (MMcf)     115,585       2,348       4,853       122,786  
Oil production (Mbbls)     3       426       25       454  
Total Production (MMcfe)     115,601       4,908       5,004       125,513  
                                 
Natural gas sales   $ 198,146     $ 962     $ 8,131     $ 207,239  
Natural gas hedging settlements (a)                       43,005  
Total natural gas including hedging     198,146       962       8,131       250,244  
Oil sales     114       17,472       1,053       18,639  
Oil hedging settlements (a)                       2,410  
Total oil including hedging     114       17,472       1,053       21,049  
Total oil and gas sales including hedging   $ 198,260     $ 18,434     $ 9,184     $ 271,293  
                                 
Average gas price (per Mcf)   $ 1.71     $ 0.41     $ 1.68     $ 1.69  
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)                           $ 2.04  
Average oil price (per barrel)   $ 43.48     $ 40.96     $ 42.13     $ 41.01  
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)                           $ 46.31  
Average price (per Mcfe)   $ 1.72     $ 3.76     $ 1.84     $ 1.80  
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)                           $ 2.16  
                                 
Production taxes   $ 3,011     $ 1,902     $ 654     $ 5,567  
Gathering and transportation   $ 26,293     $     $ 2,118     $ 28,411  
Lease operating   $ 18,157     $ 4,430     $ 6,125     $ 28,712  
                                 
Production taxes (per Mcfe)   $ 0.03     $ 0.39     $ 0.13     $ 0.04  
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)   $ 0.23     $     $ 0.42     $ 0.23  
Lease operating (per Mcfe)   $ 0.15     $ 0.90     $ 1.23     $ 0.23  
                                 
Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:                                
Development leasehold   $ 3,747     $ 8     $ 126     $ 3,881  
Development drilling and completion     122,058                   122,058  
Other development     2,481       1,264       816       4,561  
Total   $ 128,286     $ 1,272     $ 942     $ 130,500  

                                                                                               

(a)    Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
      

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
REGIONAL OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019  
    Haynesville     Bakken     Other     Total  
Gas production (MMcf)     31,364       768       1,017       33,149  
Oil production (Mbbls)           799       11       810  
Total Production (MMcfe)     31,364       5,562       1,086       38,012  
                                 
Natural gas sales   $ 85,738     $ 1,500     $ 2,894     $ 90,132  
Natural gas hedging settlements (a)                       5,033  
Total natural gas including hedging     85,738       1,500       2,894       95,165  
Oil sales     4       36,147       598       36,749  
Oil hedging settlements (a)                       355  
Total oil including hedging     4       36,147       598       37,104  
Total oil and gas sales including hedging   $ 85,742     $ 37,647     $ 3,492     $ 132,269  
                                 
Average gas price (per Mcf)   $ 2.73     $ 1.95     $ 2.85     $ 2.72  
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)                           $ 2.87  
Average oil price (per barrel)   $ 49.47     $ 45.24     $ 54.36     $ 45.34  
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)                           $ 45.78  
Average price (per Mcfe)   $ 2.73     $ 6.77     $ 3.22     $ 3.34  
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)                           $ 3.48  
                                 
Production taxes   $ 1,732     $ 4,073     $ 134     $ 5,939  
Gathering and transportation   $ 7,273     $     $ 157     $ 7,430  
Lease operating   $ 4,933     $ 6,519     $ 3,433     $ 14,885  
                                 
Production taxes (per Mcfe)   $ 0.06     $ 0.73     $ 0.12     $ 0.16  
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)   $ 0.23     $     $ 0.14     $ 0.20  
Lease operating (per Mcfe)   $ 0.15     $ 1.17     $ 3.17     $ 0.38  
                                 
Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:                                
Development leasehold   $ 1,857                 $ 1,857  
Development drilling and completion     82,638       (953 )     5,648       87,333  
Other development     3,279                   3,279  
Total   $ 87,774     $ (953 )   $ 5,648     $ 92,469  

                                                                                               

(a)    Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
      

CONTACT: Ron Mills
VP of Finance and Investor Relations
972-668-8834
[email protected]
