FRISCO, TX, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Resources, Inc. (“Comstock” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights of 2024‘s First Quarter

Continued weak natural gas prices weighed heavily on the first quarter results.

Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $336 million.

Operating cash flow was $182 million or $0.65 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $230 million.

Adjusted net loss was $8.5 million for the quarter.

Added $100.5 million of liquidity with a private placement equity offering to majority stockholder.

Solid results from the Haynesville shale drilling program with 14 (13.5 net) operated wells turned to sales since the Company’s last update with an average initial production of 25 MMcf per day.

Added 198,000 net acres to Western Haynesville, increasing leasehold in the emerging play to over 450,000 net acres.

Latest four Western Haynesville wells were successful with initial production rates between 35 to 38 MMcf per day.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Comstock’s natural gas and oil sales in the first quarter of 2024 totaled $336.0 million (including realized hedging gains of $48.0 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the first quarter of 2024 was $182.0 million, and net loss available to common stockholders for the first quarter was $14.5 million or $0.05 per share. Net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $8.7 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item, adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $8.5 million, or $0.03 per share.

Comstock’s production cost per Mcfe in the first quarter averaged $0.76 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.34 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.13 for production and other taxes and $0.04 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock’s unhedged operating margin was 63% in the first quarter of 2024 and 68% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 16 (14.3 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the first quarter of 2024 which had an average lateral length of 9,845 feet. Comstock turned 18 (16.3 net) operated wells to sales in the first quarter of 2024.

Since its last operational update in February, Comstock has turned 14 (13.5 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 25 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 8,031 feet.

Included in the wells turned to sales were four more successful Western Haynesville wells – the Glass RT #1, the Harrison WA #1, the Farley GD #1 and the Ingram Martin #1. The Glass RT #1 well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 18,346 feet and has a 9,292 foot completed lateral. The well’s initial production rate was 36 MMcf per day. The Harrison WA #1 well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 19,361 feet and has an 8,866 foot completed lateral. The well’s initial production rate was 35 MMcf per day. The Farley GD #1 well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 18,700 feet and has a 9,837 foot completed lateral. The well’s initial production rate was 38 MMcf per day. The Ingram Martin #1 well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 17,748 feet and has a 7,764 foot completed lateral. The well’s initial production rate was 38 MMcf per day. All of these wells were completed in the Haynesville Shale formation.

Other

Comstock also announced that its bank group reaffirmed the $2.0 billion borrowing base under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility on April 30, 2024.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 287,083 $ 378,032 Oil sales 876 1,942 Total natural gas and oil sales 287,959 379,974 Gas services 47,813 109,604 Total revenues 335,772 489,578 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 17,908 14,906 Gathering and transportation 47,099 45,574 Lease operating 35,072 34,830 Exploration — 1,775 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 190,689 133,983 Gas services 48,680 101,295 General and administrative 9,171 12,368 Gain on sale of assets — (773 ) Total operating expenses 348,619 343,958 Operating income (loss) (12,847 ) 145,620 Other income (expenses): Gain from derivative financial instruments 39,307 66,409 Other income 331 460 Interest expense (49,557 ) (38,270 ) Total other income (expenses) (9,919 ) 28,599 Income (loss) before income taxes (22,766 ) 174,219 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes 8,292 (39,716 ) Net income (loss) (14,474 ) 134,503 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,847 ) — Net income (loss) available to Comstock $ (16,321 ) $ 134,503 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.49 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.49 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 277,962 276,551 Diluted 277,962 276,551 Dividends per share $ — $ 0.125

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Natural gas production (MMcf) 139,443 127,067 Oil production (Mbbls) 12 27 Total production (MMcfe) 139,515 127,226 Natural gas sales $ 287,083 $ 378,032 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) 47,995 10,383 Total natural gas including hedging 335,078 388,415 Oil sales 876 1,942 Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging $ 335,954 $ 390,357 Average natural gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.06 $ 2.98 Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.40 $ 3.06 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 73.00 $ 71.93 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 2.06 $ 2.99 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.41 $ 3.07 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 17,908 $ 14,906 Gathering and transportation 47,099 45,574 Lease operating 35,072 34,830 Cash general and administrative (2) 5,755 10,321 Total production costs $ 105,834 $ 105,631 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) 0.34 0.36 Lease operating (per Mcfe) 0.25 0.27 Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe) 0.04 0.08 Total production costs (per Mcfe) $ 0.76 $ 0.83 Unhedged operating margin 63 % 72 % Hedged operating margin 68 % 73 % Gas services revenue $ 47,813 $ 109,604 Gas services expenses 48,680 101,295 Gas services margin $ (867 ) $ 8,309 Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures: Unproved property acquisitions $ 69,444 $ 40,695 Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions $ 69,444 $ 40,695 Exploration and Development: Development leasehold $ 3,938 $ 8,743 Exploratory drilling and completion 106,456 29,690 Development drilling and completion 145,793 280,176 Other development costs 37 6,097 Total exploration and development capital expenditures $ 256,224 $ 324,706

(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 ADJUSTED NET INCOME: Net income (loss) $ (14,474 ) $ 134,503 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments 8,688 (56,026 ) Exploration expense — 1,775 Gain on sale of assets — (773 ) Adjustment to income taxes (2,752 ) 12,528 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (8,538 ) $ 92,007 Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.33 Diluted shares outstanding 277,962 276,551 ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ (14,474 ) $ 134,503 Interest expense 49,557 38,270 Income taxes (8,292 ) 39,716 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 190,689 133,983 Exploration — 1,775 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments 8,688 (56,026 ) Stock-based compensation 3,415 2,046 Gain on sale of assets — (773 ) Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3) $ 229,583 $ 293,494

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company’s profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock’s results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 OPERATING CASH FLOW (1): Net income (loss) $ (14,474 ) $ 134,503 Reconciling items: Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments 8,688 (56,026 ) Deferred income taxes (8,287 ) 39,180 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 190,689 133,983 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,984 1,997 Stock-based compensation 3,415 2,046 Gain on sale of assets — (773 ) Operating cash flow $ 182,015 $ 254,910 Decrease in accounts receivable 99,418 255,992 (Increase) decrease in other current assets 5,576 (1,514 ) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (115,470 ) (123,024 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 171,539 $ 386,364

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 FREE CASH FLOW (DEFICIT)(2): Operating cash flow $ 182,015 $ 254,910 Less: Exploration and development capital expenditures (256,224 ) (324,706 ) Midstream capital expenditures (5,298 ) (4,187 ) Other capital expenditures (29 ) (356 ) Contributions from midstream partner 6,000 — Free cash deficit from operations $ (73,536 ) $ (74,339 ) Acquisitions (69,444 ) (40,695 ) Proceeds from divestitures — 130 Free cash deficit after acquisition and divestiture activity $ (142,980 ) $ (114,904 )

(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2) Free cash flow (deficit) from operations and free cash flow (deficit) after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company’s ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, contributions from its midstream partner, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,420 $ 16,669 Accounts receivable 132,012 231,430 Derivative financial instruments 141,821 126,775 Other current assets 77,811 86,619 Total current assets 358,064 461,493 Property and equipment, net 5,525,553 5,384,771 Goodwill 335,897 335,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,728 71,462 $ 6,317,242 $ 6,253,623 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 440,956 $ 523,260 Accrued costs 80,863 134,466 Operating leases 34,199 23,765 Total current liabilities 556,018 681,491 Long-term debt 2,702,375 2,640,391 Deferred income taxes 461,748 470,035 Derivative financial instruments 23,734 — Long-term operating leases 63,536 47,742 Asset retirement obligation 31,249 30,773 Total liabilities 3,838,660 3,870,432 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 146,101 139,214 Additional paid-in capital 1,357,908 1,260,930 Accumulated earnings 941,949 958,270 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Comstock 2,445,958 2,358,414 Noncontrolling interest 32,624 24,777 Total stockholders’ equity 2,478,582 2,383,191 $ 6,317,242 $ 6,253,623

