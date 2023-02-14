FRISCO, TX, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Resources, Inc. (“Comstock” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights

Generated free cash flow from operations of $673 million in 2022, including $129 million in the fourth quarter.

Production in the fourth quarter increased 7% from last year to 1,445 MMcfe per day.

Oil and gas sales, including realized hedging losses, were $2.3 billion in 2022 and $558 million in the fourth quarter and were 58% and 47% higher than 2021 and 2021’s fourth quarter.

Cash flow from operations in 2022 was $1.7 billion or $6.21 per diluted share, including $434 million in the fourth quarter or $1.57 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDAX in 2022 increased 72% to $1.9 billion and in the fourth quarter increased 61% to $478 million.

Adjusted net income to common stockholders in 2022 was $1.0 billion or $3.73 per diluted share and $288 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Drilled 73 (57.0 net) successful Haynesville and Bossier shale operated horizontal wells in 2022 with an average lateral length of 10,044 feet and connected 66 (53.6 net) operated wells to sales with an average initial production rate of 26 MMcf per day.

Drilled two successful wells in Comstock’s Western Haynesville exploratory play.

2022 drilling program drove 9% reserve growth with 1.1 Tcfe of drilling related reserve additions achieving an overall finding cost of 95¢ per Mcfe.

Improved balance sheet with retirement of $506 million of debt and conversion of preferred stock.

Resumed quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share in December 2022.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Comstock’s natural gas and oil sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $557.9 million (after realized hedging losses of $183.7 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the fourth quarter was $434.5 million, and net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $516.9 million or $1.87 per share. Reported net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $302.8 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $287.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share.

Comstock’s production cost per Mcfe in the fourth quarter was $0.76 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.32 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.24 for lease operating costs, $0.12 for production and other taxes and $0.08 for cash general and administrative expenses. Production cost was $0.82 per Mcfe in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.67 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Comstock’s unhedged operating margin was 86% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 82% after hedging.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Natural gas and oil sales for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $2.3 billion (after realized hedging losses of $862.7 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) was $1.7 billion, and the Company reported net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $1.1 billion, or $4.11 per share. Net income during the year included a pre-tax $200.2 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management and a $46.8 million loss on the early retirement of debt. Excluding these items and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for 2022 was $1.0 billion, or $3.73 per diluted share.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 73 (57.0 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in 2022 which had an average lateral length of 10,044 feet. The Company also participated in an additional 42 (3.4 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in 2022. Comstock turned 66 (53.6 net) operated wells and 38 (1.8 net) non-operated wells to sales in 2022 and currently expects to turn an additional 17 (10.5 net) operated wells to sales in the first quarter of 2023.

Since its last operational update in November, Comstock has turned 19 (13.1 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 25 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 10,186 feet. Included in these results was the second successful exploratory well drilled in the Western Haynesville area, the Cazey Black A #1, which had an initial production rate of 42 MMcf per day.

2023 Drilling Budget

In response to the current lower natural gas prices, Comstock is releasing two of its nine operated drilling rigs and currently plans to spend approximately $950 million to $1.15 billion in 2023 on drilling and completion activities primarily focused on the continued development of its Haynesville/Bossier shale properties and delineation of its Western Haynesville play. Comstock also expects to spend $75 million to $125 million on infrastructure, including upgrades to its Western Haynesville pipeline and processing facilities, and for other development costs. Under its current operating plan, Comstock expects to drill 67 (50.5 net) and complete 69 (49.2 net) operated horizontal wells in 2023, including eight (8.0 net) wells in the Western Haynesville area. Comstock also expects to spend an additional $25 million to $35 million on lease acquisitions in 2023.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On February 13, 2023, Comstock’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023.

Other Matters

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) available on the Company’s website or the SEC’s website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 740,320 $ 641,985 $ 3,117,094 $ 1,775,768 Oil sales 1,273 13,391 7,597 74,962 Total oil and gas sales 741,593 655,376 3,124,691 1,850,730 Gas services 180,791 — 503,366 — Total revenues 922,384 655,376 3,628,057 1,850,730 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 17,837 12,673 77,917 49,141 Gathering and transportation 41,882 34,344 155,679 130,940 Lease operating 31,261 26,317 111,134 103,467 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 134,456 110,075 489,450 469,388 Gas services 159,773 — 465,044 — General and administrative 11,954 10,991 39,405 34,943 Exploration 4,924 — 8,287 — (Gain) loss on sale of assets (319 ) 162,170 (340 ) 162,077 Total operating expenses 401,768 356,570 1,346,576 949,956 Operating income 520,616 298,806 2,281,481 900,774 Other income (expenses): Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments 119,132 195,378 (662,522 ) (560,648 ) Other income (expense) 410 (372 ) 916 636 Interest expense (38,888 ) (47,840 ) (171,092 ) (218,485 ) Loss on early retirement of debt — — (46,840 ) (352,599 ) Total other income (expenses) 80,654 147,166 (879,538 ) (1,131,096 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 601,270 445,972 1,401,943 (230,322 ) Provision for income taxes (81,451 ) (85,571 ) (261,061 ) (11,403 ) Net income (loss) 519,819 360,401 1,140,882 (241,725 ) Preferred stock dividends and accretion (2,925 ) (4,411 ) (16,014 ) (17,500 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 516,894 $ 355,990 $ 1,124,868 $ (259,225 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 2.08 $ 1.53 $ 4.75 $ (1.12 ) Diluted $ 1.87 $ 1.30 $ 4.11 $ (1.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 247,543 231,972 236,045 231,633 Diluted 277,032 276,713 277,465 231,633 Dividends per share $ 0.125 $ — $ 0.125 $ —

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

As of December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,652 $ 30,663 Accounts receivable 510,127 267,738 Derivative financial instruments 23,884 5,258 Other current assets 56,324 15,077 Total current assets 644,987 318,736 Property and equipment, net 4,622,655 4,007,146 Goodwill 335,897 335,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets 90,716 6,450 $ 5,694,255 $ 4,668,229 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 530,195 $ 314,569 Accrued costs 183,111 135,026 Operating leases 38,411 2,444 Derivative financial instruments 4,420 181,945 Total current liabilities 756,137 633,984 Long-term debt 2,152,571 2,615,235 Deferred income taxes 425,734 197,417 Derivative financial instruments — 4,042 Long-term operating leases 52,385 4,075 Asset retirement obligation 29,114 25,673 Other non-current liabilities — 24 Total liabilities 3,415,941 3,480,450 Mezzanine Equity: Preferred stock — 175,000 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 138,759 116,462 Additional paid-in capital 1,253,417 1,100,359 Accumulated earnings (deficit) 886,138 (204,042 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,278,314 1,012,779 $ 5,694,255 $ 4,668,229

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gas production (MMcf) 132,858 123,002 500,616 489,274 Oil production (Mbbls) 16 176 82 1,210 Total production (MMcfe) 132,955 124,060 501,107 496,534 Natural gas sales $ 740,320 $ 641,985 $ 3,117,094 $ 1,775,768 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) (183,677 ) (272,891 ) (862,715 ) (411,798 ) Total natural gas including hedging 556,643 369,094 2,254,379 1,363,970 Oil sales 1,273 13,391 7,597 74,962 Oil hedging settlements (1) — (2,588 ) — (8,077 ) Total oil including hedging 1,273 10,803 7,597 66,885 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 557,916 $ 379,897 $ 2,261,976 $ 1,430,855 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 5.57 $ 5.22 $ 6.23 $ 3.63 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 4.19 $ 3.00 $ 4.50 $ 2.79 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 79.56 $ 76.09 $ 92.65 $ 61.95 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 79.56 $ 61.38 $ 92.65 $ 55.28 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 5.58 $ 5.28 $ 6.24 $ 3.73 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 4.20 $ 3.06 $ 4.51 $ 2.88 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 17,837 $ 12,673 $ 77,917 $ 49,141 Gathering and transportation 41,882 34,344 155,679 130,940 Lease operating 31,261 26,317 111,134 103,467 Cash general and administrative (2) 10,262 9,484 32,795 28,145 Total production costs $ 101,242 $ 82,818 $ 377,525 $ 311,693 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) 0.32 0.28 0.31 0.26 Lease operating (per Mcfe) 0.24 0.21 0.22 0.21 Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe) 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.06 Total production costs (per Mcfe) $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 0.76 $ 0.63 Unhedged operating margin 86 % 87 % 88 % 83 % Hedged operating margin 82 % 78 % 83 % 78 % Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Proved property acquisitions $ 295 $ 21,781 $ 500 $ 21,781 Unproved property acquisitions 16,724 17,222 54,120 35,871 Total oil and gas properties acquisitions $ 17,019 $ 39,003 $ 54,620 $ 57,652 Exploration and Development: Development leasehold $ 5,429 $ 6,159 $ 13,727 $ 12,953 Exploratory drilling and completion 14,517 6,966 63,520 6,966 Development drilling and completion 281,653 114,617 901,026 569,141 Other development costs 1,193 12,373 53,693 39,168 Total exploration and development capital expenditures $ 302,792 $ 140,115 $ 1,031,966 $ 628,228

(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 516,894 $ 355,990 $ 1,124,868 $ (259,225 ) Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (302,809 ) (469,830 ) (200,193 ) 140,934 Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in

acquisition to fair value — 2,659 4,174 12,621 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (319 ) 162,170 (340 ) 162,077 Loss on early retirement of debt — — 46,840 352,599 Exploration expense 4,924 — 8,287 — Adjustment to (provision for) benefit from income taxes 68,970 47,777 39,011 (106,000 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 287,660 $ 98,766 $ 1,022,647 $ 303,006 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share (2) $ 1.05 $ 0.37 $ 3.73 $ 1.16 Diluted shares outstanding 277,032 276,713 277,464 275,663

ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ 519,819 $ 360,401 $ 1,140,882 $ (241,725 ) Interest expense (3) 38,888 46,811 171,092 218,322 Income taxes 81,451 85,571 261,061 11,403 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 134,456 110,075 489,450 469,388 Exploration 4,924 — 8,287 — Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (302,809 ) (469,830 ) (200,193 ) 140,934 Stock-based compensation 1,692 1,508 6,610 6,799 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 46,840 352,599 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (319 ) 162,170 (340 ) 162,077 Total Adjusted EBITDAX (4) $ 478,102 $ 296,706 $ 1,923,689 $ 1,119,797

(1) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company’s profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3) Includes realized gains or losses from interest rate derivative financial instruments.

(4) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock’s results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING CASH FLOW(1): Net income (loss) $ 519,819 $ 360,401 $ 1,140,882 $ (241,725 ) Reconciling items: Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (302,809 ) (469,830 ) (200,193 ) 140,934 Deferred income taxes (benefit) 79,928 81,377 228,317 (3,565 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 134,456 110,075 489,450 469,388 Loss on early retirement of debt — — 46,840 352,599 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,713 4,116 10,255 21,703 Stock-based compensation 1,692 1,508 6,610 6,799 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (319 ) 162,170 (340 ) 162,077 Operating cash flow $ 434,480 $ 249,817 $ 1,721,821 $ 908,210 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 117,211 (24,573 ) (242,389 ) (121,952 ) Increase in other current assets (10,655 ) (2,883 ) (10,296 ) (2,033 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses (72,704 ) 18,091 229,252 74,780 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 468,332 $ 240,452 $ 1,698,388 $ 859,005

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 FREE CASH FLOW(2): Operating cash flow $ 434,480 $ 249,817 $ 1,721,821 $ 908,210 Less: Preferred stock dividends (2,925 ) (4,411 ) (16,014 ) (17,500 ) Exploration and development capital expenditures (302,792 ) (140,115 ) (1,031,966 ) (628,228 ) Other capital expenditures (147 ) (123 ) (803 ) (192 ) Free cash flow from operations $ 128,616 $ 105,168 $ 673,038 $ 262,290 Acquisitions of proved and unproved properties (17,019 ) (39,003 ) (54,620 ) (57,652 ) Other assets acquisitions (1,025 ) — (17,973 ) — Proceeds from divestitures 4,093 138,133 4,186 138,394 Free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity $ 114,665 $ 204,298 $ 604,631 $ 343,032

(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2) Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company’s ability to internally fund acquisitions, debt maturities and dividends after exploration and development capital expenditures, preferred dividend payments, proved and unproved property acquisitions and proceeds from divestiture of oil and gas properties.

