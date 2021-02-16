Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in ARCA Holdings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comvest Credit Partners (“Comvest”) has acted as Administrative Agent and Sole Lender in providing a $95.0 million Credit Facility (the “Financing”) to ARCA Holdings, a manufacturer of cash automation solutions. The financing was used to repay certain existing debt.

About ARCA Holdings:

ARCA Holdings, founded in 1998 and headquartered in Mebane, NC, is a manufacturer and distributor of fully integrated and proprietary Teller Cash Recycler (“TCR”) machines and other related products that help automate cash deposits and withdrawals for financial, retail, and OEM customers. With corporate headquarters in North Carolina, ARCA has worldwide offices in Italy, France, and the UK with customers in more than 50 countries. For more information, please visit their website.

About Comvest Credit Partners:

Comvest focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest provides senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $200 million for companies with revenues greater than $20 million. Comvest has offices located in West Palm Beach, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. For more information, please visit the website.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $5.4 billion. Today, Comvest Partners’ funds have over $4.3 billion of assets under management. Through an extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit the website.

Dan Lee Comvest – T: (561) 727-1850, [email protected]